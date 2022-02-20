Lululemon's secret President's Day sale: Here's how to avail it and more

Lululemon's President's Day sale is live. The athletic apparel retailer is offering its various items at marked-down prices.

The Vancouver-based brand rarely hosts big sales. Thus, the ongoing President's Day sale has become more exclusive. Various activewear and workout wear are available in multiple sizes and colors at much lesser prices.

The brand offers its bestselling products at discounted prices for men and women. Thus, it is the perfect time to make the workout even more enjoyable.

All about Lululemon’s President Day sale, how to avail, price, and more

All the discounted pieces are easily accessible via Lululemon’s official website.

The Perfectly Oversized Crew sweatshirt is marked down for $79, which is originally priced at $108. The sweatshirts are available in different colors and patterns, ranging from monochrome to camouflage.

The Lululemon Align™ Reversible Brassiere Light Support, which generally costs $58, is currently available for just $39. The brassiere is available in solid colors, radial and tie-dye patterns.

The label's Align™ High-Rise Pant 25" is perfect for yoga postures as well as for rigorous workouts and training. The marked-down prices for these leggings range from $49 to $89, typically ranging between $98 to $118.

Furthermore, Surge Hybrid Pant and Relaxed Fit Belted Stretch Pant are available for $89 and $69, respectively. The brand's Fast and Free Jacket, whose selling price is $189, is currently accessible at $99.

Moving on, the City Sweat Jogger and Engineered Warmth Jogger are being sold for $59 and $89, respectively, as a part of this sale. The Run All Day Backpack 13L is marked down for $79, originally priced at $118.

The discounted price for a Full Day Ahead Short Sleeve shirt, Define Jacket Nulux, and Fast and Free Windbreaker zipped jacket is $39, $59, and $139, respectively.

There is much more to explore and grab in this sale, especially for all the fitness freaks.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar