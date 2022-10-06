“You are so broken”: Tremaine Emory calls out Kanye West over Virgil Abloh comments

Rapper Kanye West was slammed by the Creative director of Supreme, Tremaine Emory, in an Instagram post after the former's comments on late designer Virgil Abloh. Emory called out the rapper, who is currently being called Ye, for making a big show despite his deteriorating relationship with Abloh before he died.

Tremaine claimed that the rapper was not "best friends" with Virgil and continued:

"YOU ARE SO BROKEN. KEEP VIRGIL NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH."

Tremaine Emory slams Kanye West on Instagram

The Instagram post was a response to Kanye West's comments on the LVHM brand. Known for his controversial statements, the DONDA artist caused another stir as he insinuated on the LVHM CEO Bernard Arnault "killed my best friend," referring to Abloh, who died of cancer in 2021.

Emory took a screenshot of the post and took to Instagram to rebuke Ye's statements calling him over the false allegations. In his scathing response, the founder of Denim Tears, exclaims the need to draw a line at using Virgil's death in the "ye is a victim" campaign, which West is allegedly spreading to his "sycophant peanut algorithm gallery."

Virgil Abloh and Kanye West (image via Getty Images)

The original post by West was an image of the Roman poet Publius Vergilius Maro, also known as Virgil. It was followed by a caption about the death of his friend allegedly caused by LVHM overworking Virgil even during his cancer treatment.

Ye wrote:

"[Why] can't we talk about more important things like how late the show was or how Bernard Arnault killed my best friend? Everyone's got a right to an opinion, [right?]. There's mine."

Kanye West responds to Supreme's CEO's comments

In response to Emory's slam, the Yeezy mogul reposted the former's post and in the caption, he accused the LVHM CEO of "sending your own people at you" during "a war."

The response post has since been deleted, but netizens have found ways to preserve evidence. One user has managed a quick repost of Ye's rebuttal.

The rapper didn't just face heat for this, but also received criticism for his YZY SZN9 show on October 3, 2022, in Paris. Kim Kardashian's former husband slammed the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign by calling it a 'scam' that "everyone knows". He also endorsed 'White Lives Matter' t-shirts with images of Pope John Paul II on the front.

Tremaine Emory was not the only one to attack Ye. Other celebrities showed their support through the comments. Julia Child commented with several applause emojis in solidarity with Emory. Model Gigi Hadid commented on Ye's post targeting Vogue editor Gabriella Kerefa-Johnson, who criticized the show on October 3.

Rapper Boozy Badass also slammed the 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt in a tweet and said:

“After all we been through as a race you put this disrespectful sh*t on!! U gives no f**ks about how blacks have di*d n suffered to the hands of the white man n u say Bush don*t like black people."

Jason Lee, former head of media for Ye, also shared disdain via an Instagram post. The post had a picture of Kanye West posing with conservative influencer and author, Candace Owens, in the WLM t-shirt.

Lee expressed concern after claiming he still loves Ye and supports his free speech, but "not sure if he has any friends left to tell him but this is utterly disappointing."

Emory has not responded to Kanye West's responses and the rapper has also wiped out his Instagram page of the posts that caused the dispute.

