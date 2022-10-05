Who is Gabriella Karefa-Johnson? Everything to know as Gigi Hadid and Vogue slam Kanye West for bullying fashion editor

Fashion editor and creative director Gabriella Karefa-Johnson was met with a barrage of criticism from Kanye West after the former slammed him for including t-shirts that read White Lives Matter in his Yeezy SZN 9 runway show. Since then, Vogue and supermodel Gigi Hadid have slammed the Donda rapper. West has also since apologized for his online attack.

In now-deleted Instagram posts, Kanye “Ye” West mocked the appearance of Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and wrote that she was “not a fashion person.” The Donda rapper also slammed American Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour in another post. He wrote, “I KNOOOOOW ANNA HAAAATES THESE BOOTS.”

Following Kanye West’s internet slam against Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Vogue released a statement supporting the Garage magazine’s creative director and said:

Gigi Hadid also slammed Kim Kardashian’s former husband. She blasted the musician in an Instagram comment that read:

“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha… If there’s actually a point to any of your s**t she might be the only person that could save u.”

Gigi Hadid slams Kanye West (Image via kanyewest/Instagram)

Who is Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, the fashion expert who slammed Kanye West’s White Lives Matter slogan?

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson attended Barnard College, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History of Art. She went on to work as an Associate Fashion Director at Vogue Magazine for four years. She has also worked in the editorial departments of Allure Magazine, Vogue, Elle Magazine, WWD, Moda Operandi, and Teen Vogue.

Karefa-Johnson was also the first assistant to Julia Sarr-Jamois from Wonderland Magazine. After finishing her stint with Vogue, she became the Fashion Director of Garage magazine in 2017.

As she now stands as a contributor to Vogue, she became the magazine’s first Black woman to style Paloma Elsesser’s cover. She went on to style four other covers that included that of Vice President Kama Harris, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Amanda Gorman.

Kanye West apologizes to Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

After the online altercation, Karefa-Johnson and Kanye West went on to have a conversation in person. The two reportedly spoke at a dinner that took place on Tuesday evening. West claimed that Anna Wintour had their discussion filmed by Elvis director Baz Luhrmann.

In an Instagram post, Kanye wrote:

“GABBY IS MY SISTER IM NOT LETTING PEOPLE GO TO BED THINKING I DIDN’T MEET WITH GABRIELLE AT 5 PM TODAY FOR 2 HOURS THEN WE WENT TO DINNER AT FERDIE.”

West added that the duo apologized to each other and “got along.” He ended his caption by saying that the two had disagreements, however, they “LOVE FERDIE AND FASHION.”

