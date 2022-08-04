5 lesser-known facts about Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss is an entrepreneur and a leading supermodel in the American fashion industry. She was born on August 3 1992 in Chicago, Illinois, to Kurt Kloss, a doctor, and Tracey, a freelance art director.

Karlie was discovered at a local charity fashion show in 2006 when she was just 13 years old. In 2007, she made her professional debut on the runway at New York Fashion Week, where she walked for Calvin Klein. Since then, she has walked for top designers including Oscar de la Renta, Christian Dior, Alexander McQueen and Versace and appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine multiple times.

Check out these lesser-known facts about the former Victoria's Secret model.

1) She is into coding

Karlie Kloss is a computer programmer who has attended a coding course at the Flatiron School, New York. Her interest in technology led her to establish the Kode with Klossy camp in 2015, a two-week summer coding camp for teenage girls to get them interested in STEM fields. The camp teaches the basics of numerous programming languages, including Ruby, JavaScript and Swift. Karlie has also partnered with Flatiron School and Code.org to offer an annual scholarship to fund young girls' interest in computer science and software engineering.

2) She has always been academically-gifted

Karlie Kloss graduated from Webster Groves High School in 2011. In 2015, she quit her role as a Victoria's Secret Angel to enroll in the Gallatin School of Individualized Study at New York University. She has always been good at studies. Her topics of interest include computer science, coding, psychology, space studies, and art history.

3) She is obsessed with baking

Karlie Kloss is known for her penchant for baking and is obsessed with the Great British Bake Off. In 2012, she collaborated with Momofuku Milk Bar to create a special recipe for homemade vegan, gluten-free cookies called Karlie's Kookies. The profits made from selling these cookies at fashion shows benefit hungry children around the world through FEED Projects, with 10 meals being donated to starving children for every tin of cookies sold.

4) She has a hairstyle named after her

Like the Rachel cut named after Jennifer Aniston's character from her hit sitcom Friends, Karlie Kloss also has a hairstyle named after her. In 2012, she cut her long hair into a bob just before her Victoria's Secret Fashion show, which became famous as the “Karlie”.

5) She is related to the Trumps via her marriage

Through her marriage to businessman and investor Joshua Kushner, Karlie Kloss is related to the family of Donald Trump. Joshua's brother Jared is married to Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump's daughter, and served as a senior advisor to the former President of the United States. But Joshua and Karlie are proud Democrats.

In the 2016 United States presidential election, Kloss encouraged people to vote for Hillary Clinton. In 2018, the couple also attended the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C. to petition for stronger gun control. In 2020, Karlie supported Joe Biden for the United States presidential election.

