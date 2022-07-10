What Is Jennifer Aniston’s Workout Routine and Diet That Helps Her Stay in Shape?

Many years after her starring role as Rachel Green in "Friends," Jennifer Aniston still has her youthful looks and stunning smile.

Simply put, Aniston is a Hollywood legend, but what does it take to stay in shape for decades? The answer clearly isn’t just diet and exercise. If it were that simple, we would all be decades younger-looking and have a body like Aniston's. However, there are some things she likely does that help her look beautiful and stay fit.

So how does Jennifer Aniston stay in shape? What is Jennifer Aniston's workout routine? Here's all the scoop you need:

Jennifer Aniston's Workout Routine

Jennifer Aniston works out about an hour per day, never skips a Sunday workout and spends the rest of her time hanging out with friends.

Her routine includes exercises that target her upper body, such as overhead extensions with a resistance band and chest presses. She also focuses on her lower body, doing lunges while holding a gliding disc in front of her.

When she exercises on her own, Aniston does a triple-threat routine. She bikes for 15 minutes, then runs for another 15 minutes and uses an elliptical for a further 15 minutes. This type of variety keeps her muscles from getting too used to one kind of exercise and provides balance in her routine. That seems to be working: Aniston has always looked happy and healthy.

Aniston likes to start her mornings with meditation and a workout before walking her dogs. She also participates in 'self-care Sundays', where she treats herself to a spa-like experience and writes down things she's grateful for.

Jennifer Aniston's Diet

Jennifer Aniston follows a style of eating called intermittent fasting, where she consumes her meals during an eight-hour window and fast for the remaining 16 hours. She says that that helps her maintain a healthy lifestyle.

She finds that skipping meals for 16 hours has been a big change; fortunately, in intermittent fasting, your sleeping hours are included in the fasting period. She just had to delay breakfast till 10 am.

Aniston's diet is full of nutrient-rich, well-balanced meals that include healthy carbohydrates, protein, leafy greens and bright vegetables, with an emphasis on healthy fats.

She is a big fan of avocados, coconut oil, salmon and fish oils. Before indulging in her favourite fat-heavy foods, Aniston starts her mornings with celery juice and a post-workout black coffee.

Aniston makes sure she gets a good mix of vegetables and protein in her lunch. She enjoys making chicken salad or eating a chicken burger with lettuce on top.

Aniston also enjoys pasta. When she feels indulgent, she makes a lean carbonara—a traditional Italian pasta dish made with eggs, cheese, turkey bacon and a little sauteed red onion and garlic. She doesn’t use any cream or butter in her recipe.

Bottom Line

Aniston is known for her gorgeous body, and whether you’re looking to get in shape or start a new routine, it’s important to make sure your diet is right.

She knows that, which is why she has combined eating healthy with some exercises, like walking and stepping up her workouts a bit with hiking. It’s the perfect balance so that you can feel and look great.

