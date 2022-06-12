Jake Paul lists out Joe Biden's failures as the U.S. president - If you voted and still don't regret, you are the American problem

Jake Paul is a veteran when it comes to mixing it up with some of the biggest combat sports stars on social media.

However, Paul recently made a rare political post, going after United President Joe Biden in his latest rant on social media. Taking to Twitter, 'The Problem Child' listed down the failures of the Biden administration, which he sarcastically called the president's "accomplishments."

"If you’re reading this and voted for Biden and you still don’t regret it then you are the American problem."

Check out Jake Paul's tweet below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul Biden accomplishments



1. Highest gas prices

2. Worst inflation

3. Plummeting crypto prices

4. Highest rent prices ever

5. Created new incomprehensible language



Paul enumerated the sky-high price of gasoline, the country's economic inflation, plummeting cryptocurrency value, increase in rent, and the creation of an "incomprehensible language" as Biden's failures.

This isn't the first time Paul has taken a shot at Biden, though. Following his spectacular knockout win over Nate Robinson in 2020, 'The Problem Child' issued a bizarre call-out when he challenged Biden to a boxing match.

Jake Paul challenges Joe Biden to a boxing match

It's also no secret that Paul is a staunch supporter of former POTUS Donald Trump. He even bragged about having a FaceTime video call with Trump in one of his posts on social media.

Jake Paul's brother eyes U.S. presidency

Jake Paul's brother, Logan Paul, claimed that he's going to run for the country's highest office once he turns 35. During a feature interview with the Wall Street Journal's 'Future of Everything Festival', the older Paul brother said he will be "running for president in 2032."

The YouTube star first announced his intention to run for president back in 2020, where he said on his IMPAULSIVE podcast that before he dies, he will have become the U.S. president.

It appears that he's serious about it too. Appearing on an episode of The MMA Hour, 'Maverick' said:

"I’m 26, and I’ll be eligible to run for president when I’m 35. That gives me nine more years to become the best version of myself possible and to learn as much as I can about people, culture, society, where we fall short, and where we are strong."

Check out Logan Paul's interview below:

Where does Jake fit into all of this? Logan claimed that his younger brother will serve as the nation's secretary of defense under his administration.

