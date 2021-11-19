Watch: When Jake Paul claimed he and brother Logan Paul will run for president after boxing careers are over

Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul are often known to make controversial statements on social media. Jake Paul recently made a prediction about himself and his brother running for president when the siblings wrap up their boxing careers.

The presumptuous statement was made in one of Jake's interviews when 'The Problem Child' was gunning for a fight against Tyron Woodley after he knocked out Ben Askren.

In an interview with Overtime, Jake Paul said:

"I'm running for president but I'm not even 35 yet. Yeah, my brother and I are running for president, in 2032, that's when I'll be eligible."

When asked if the brothers are running for president against each other, Jake Paul answered that he might have to flip a coin with Logan Paul.

He also asserted that 'The Maverick' was more likable in the public eye, and might be a better choice than himself for the role. He added:

"No, no, no, I don't know, I might be president, he might be president. I think we're gonna flip a coin to see who gets to be the President or vice president. He's more PC [politically correct] and you know, he's likable and I'm more [of a] villain."

Watch Jake Paul's full interview below:

Joe Rogan weighs in on potential Logan Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout

A rumored boxing bout between Logan Paul and boxing legend Mike Tyson has made waves all across the combat sports community.

While the bout is not official, renowned personalities from the MMA sphere have been expressing their opinions on the fight.

In an episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, UFC commentator Joe Rogan stated an unquestionable but impactful advantage favoring Logan Paul over Tyson if the bout was to happen.

He said:

"The only thing you would have on Logan's side is youth. That's it."

Watch The Joe Rogan Experience with special guest Snoop Dogg below:

