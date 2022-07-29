What Is Karlie Kloss’s Diet and Fitness Routine That Helps Her Stay in Shape?

Karlie Kloss is an American supermodel and is well-known in fashion circles as one of the top models of the 2000s. Her runway walk is stylish, with powerful yet precise and fluid strides accompanied by a sultry and serious expression.

Kloss gained recognition early in her career as she took the modeling world by storm while still in her teens. She has appeared in more than 40 editorials for Vogue. Moreover, she has been in campaigns for several luxury brands, including Christian Dior, Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, Gucci, Versace, and Karl Lagerfeld.

Besides modeling, Kloss has also ventured into music videos and television shows like Gossip Girl. Additionally, she founded a camp known as ’Kode with Klossy' to encourage young girls to pursue a career in the STEM fields.

Karlie Kloss is an achiever, no doubt. It's her fitness routine and diet that give her high levels of energy to pack so much into her days. Here's a lowdown on what this supermodel and mother does to stay fit.

Karlie Kloss's Fitness Routine

Karlie Kloss believes in a healthy lifestyle. She has a naturally lean and athletic build, which means she does not gain weight quickly.

Kloss tries to work out at least four to five days a week and mixes her daily sessions with different routines and workouts. Her sessions include Pilates, yoga, and running. She takes ballet classes and does bodyweight exercises. She is not a fan of using too much gym equipment or weights and tends to avoid them.

Kloss has studied ballet, which gives her a natural rhythm and poise. Regular ballet sessions add grace and elegance to her movements. Strength training exercises and Pilates are also a part of her routine.

Karlie Kloss absolutely loves running. Whether in Paris or New York, Kloss hits the road running. It helps boost her cardiorespiratory fitness, strengthen muscles, and effectively manage weight. Furthermore, running gives her focus and mental clarity through the rush of the happy hormones—endorphins.

Karlie Kloss includes bodyweight exercises for a full-body workout. They include jumping squats, forearm planks, knee hugs, windmill touches, speed skaters, hollow hold, toe reaches, jumping jacks, bird dogs, and more. Her workout routine might sound easy, but it's quite challenging.

She firmly believes that fitness is not only about physical well-being but also includes emotional health. That's why she has incorporated meditation and a few other breathing exercises before and after her workout sessions to calm her nerves. This element keeps her calm, so she can handle the stress due to her hectic professional career and manage her home life efficiently.

Even when she was pregnant, Kloss squeezed some workouts into her routine. This helped her gain weight healthfully and avoid lower back pain. She had an easy childbirth.

Kloss strongly believes in working out with a trainer or a friend, as it will make the whole process fun and keep you motivated to push yourself.

Karlie Kloss's Diet

Karlie Kloss's diet has evolved from the large amount of junk food to a thoughtful diet post having children. She could indulge in crappy food in her younger days, thanks to her naturally lean body and high metabolism as well as the general craziness of her early years in her modeling career. With time, Kloss has shifted to a clean and healthy diet. Her diet includes dishes with low-sodium ingredients, lean proteins, and exotic vegetables.

She steers clear of dairy as much as possible and substitutes dairy milk with almond milk. Kloss avoids eating meat except for fish and includes protein in her diet with sources such as nuts and eggs.

Her go-to breakfast includes pancakes made of eggs, bananas, and oats. Kloss's lunch generally consists of salmon or healthy smoothies and salad with loads of vegetables. She prefers a light dinner such as cauliflower soup.

Kloss always carries a few healthy snacks such as yogurt, apples, or bananas to eat in between meals to manage her energy levels. She also loves kale chips, avocados, and almond butter.

Karlie Kloss also occasionally indulges in cheat meals for her sweet tooth, with dark chocolate being her guilty pleasure.

Bottom Line

Karlie Kloss's fitness and diet routine is tailored to her unique body needs and fitness goals. Additionally, Kloss amps up her routine whenever required or during fashion shows. She believes that staying fit with the right workout and diet routine makes her job easier and more fun.

Finding the motivation to lead a healthy lifestyle isn't easy, but Kloss advises people to find the sweet spot of inspiration. That, she reiterates, will help you to achieve your fitness goals and live a fulfilling life.

