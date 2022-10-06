“Wait am I canceled again?”: Kanye West trolls Hailey and Justin Bieber amid White Lives Matter T-shirt controversy

American rapper Kanye West has called out supermodel and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber after she supported Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson's comments against his "White Lives Matter" T-shirt.

On October 5, 2022, the 45-year-old star took to his Instagram handle to share a screenshot of a headline published by E! News, which mentions Justin Bieber's 25-year-old wife joining her friend, supermodel Gigi Hadid, in defending Karefa-Johnson after he criticized her, along with the caption:

"Wait Am I canceled again??? Justin (Bieber) please let me know."

Previously on October 4, Hailey Bieber had taken to her Instagram stories to share a picture and show support to the Vogue editor, writing alongside:

"My respect for you runs deep my friend! To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. The most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic."

Hours later, Kanye shared another lengthy post wherein he slammed people for criticizing him for his T-shirts while completely ignoring the fact that he showcased Yezzy Season 9 collection during the Paris Fashion Week 2022. He ended the post by again dragging Justin Bieber and Hailey, stating:

"Justin (Bieber) get your girl before I get mad."

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson's fashion choices were mocked by Kanye West

Kanye West's social media criticism comes shortly after Gabriella Karefa-Johnson shared a live reaction video to the "White Lives Matter" T-shirts wore by the Donda rapper and some of his models during the Paris Fashion Week recently, calling them "pure violence", stating:

“There is no excuse, there is no art here. I do think if you asked Kanye, he’d say there was art, and revolution, and all of the things in that T-shirt. There isn’t.”

West, who did not like the comments of the Vogue editor, soon trolled her online for her fashion choices. In a since-deleted post, the Famous singer shared a picture of Gabriella Karefa-Johnson wearing a striped knit skirt, a yellow graphic top, brown boots and a corduroy trench coat, captioning it as:

“This is not a fashion person.”

In a separate post, he also zoomed in on Karefa-Johnson's boots, stating that Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will also not like them.

After Kanye West made fun of the Vogue editor, Gigi Hadid weighed in on the matter and bashed the rapper for his bullying ways.

Taking to her Instagram, Hadid wrote:

"You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your s**t she might be the only person that could save u. As if the 'honor' of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke."

Midnights commentary @tsmidnightsts10 Gigi Hadid ending Kanye West is exactly what 2022 needed Gigi Hadid ending Kanye West is exactly what 2022 needed https://t.co/bvRSckZlje

Moreover, Vogue also supported their fashion editor amid the Kanye West controversy, sharing a post which stood in her support, stating:

"Vogue stands with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, our global fashion editor at large and longtime contributor. She was personally targeted and bullied. It is unacceptable. Now more than ever, voices like hers are needed and in a private meeting with Ye today she once again spoke her truth in a way she felt best, on her terms."

Emi Eleode @EmiEleode Vogue US released a statement defending Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s against Kanye’s bullying. He is a nasty person. He went after the wrong person @voguemagazine Vogue US released a statement defending Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s against Kanye’s bullying. He is a nasty person. He went after the wrong person @voguemagazine https://t.co/sUgc6qxEKH

Kanye West was also criticized by several others for wearing his "White Lives Matter" T-shirt during the recently held Paris Fashion Week, a phrase which is considered as a hate slogan by the Anti-Defamation League.

