Who is Puff? Kanye leaks DMs in Instagram rant as he lashes out at Diddy and Boosie in wake of White Lives Matter controversy

After Kanye West’s White Lives Matter controversy, Puff Diddy and Boosie Badazz reacted to it on social media. In response, Ye posted screenshots of his conversations with Diddy.

In one of the screenshots, Ye claimed that Diddy misspoke to him and the former mentioned in the caption that he still loves Diddy. One of them featured a message from Diddy trying to convince Ye for a meeting and Ye sent the text “f*****ck you,” calling Diddy a 'fed.' Ye also promised to post some texts publicly.

As for Boosie, West shared a deleted post featuring a mix of Google search results and requested that Badazz not speak to him.

Everything known about Puff Diddy

Puff is one of the nicknames of Sean Diddy Combs. He was born Sean John Combs on November 4, 1969, and is also known as Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Diddy, or Puffy.

Sean’s first song Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down was released in 1997 followed by his debut album, No Way Out, the same year. The singles of the album were a big hit and he earned five nominations at the 40th Grammy Awards. His second album, Forever, was released in August 1999.

Puff Diddy is a popular rapper, singer, record producer, record executive, actor, and entrepreneur (Image via Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

His third album was titled The Saga Continues… and was released in July 2001. Diddy was an executive producer of the reality TV show Making the Band and appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2004. In 2005, he appeared in the film, Carlito’s Way: Rise to Power and also hosted the MTV Video Music Awards.

Combs released another album, Press Play, in October 2006 and collaborated with 50 Cent and Jay-Z for The Forbes I Get Money Billion Dollar Remix. He created a rap supergroup called the Dream Team in 2010 and appeared at Chris Gethard’s live show in January 2010. He appeared in the film Get Him to the Greek. He formed the female duo Dirty Money and their first album, Last Train to Paris, was released in 2010.

The 52-year-old appeared in the first season of Hawaii Five-0 in April 2011 and in the eighth season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia in November 2012. The first song Big Homie from his mixtape MMM (Money Making Mitch) was released in February 2014 and the mixtape was released in November 2015.

He collaborated with Bad Boy Entertainment artist Gizzle on the album No Way Out 2. He was the executive producer of Burna Boy’s album Twice as Tall and hosted the Billboard Music Awards in 2022 and announced the launch of a new record label, Love Records. He also signed a record deal with Motown.

Boosie Badazz and Puff Diddy react to the White Lives Matter controversy

Kanye West was criticized for wearing a T-shirt that featured the words 'White Lives Matter' at an event.

Boosie Badazz responded by posting a tweet that stated,

“@kanyewest After all we been through as a race you put this disrespectful s**t on!! U gives no f***s about how Blacks have died n suffered to the hands of the white man. N u say Bush don’t like Black people..really ‘n***a.’”

Puff Diddy, on the other hand, requested that the public not condemn Ye or cancel him, but described the T-shirts as very tone-deaf. He added:

“[‘Black Lives Matter’] was our slogan. That wasn’t our slogan to go share with nobody else … Because right now, we’re the ones that are dying, that are incarcerated, that are left in poverty.”

Puff stated that an individual must be unapologetically black and love their people, and that their tribe should be their first priority. However, things changed when he disapproved of the T-shirts in an Instagram video, stating that although he has always supported Ye, he asked everyone not to wear, purchase or play with the shirt, adding that it is not a joke.

