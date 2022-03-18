×
Boosie Gone Bad IG Live video sparks online backlash as rapper responds by defending son's presence

Boosie responds to backlash after including a teenage son in the event (Image via Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
Karishma Rao
Modified Mar 18, 2022 12:41 PM IST
News

Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known as Boosie BadAzz or Boosie, has been trending on Twitter after hosting the “Boosie Gone Bad” IG live event. The rapper’s teenage son took part in the pay-per-view event, shocked netizens.

The 39-year-old defended his son's presence and said he didn't find it objectionable for his son to participate in the X-rated event.

On March 16, Boosie hosted the event, described on his website as a “live, uncensored and uncut interactive experience.” Despite it being an exclusive event for those who pay, the rapper recorded parts of it on his Instagram.

In a recorded Instagram live session, netizens saw the Period singer and his 18-year-old son looking at female genitals with a magnifying glass. Boosie was heard saying, “look at the p**sy, son."

The teenager was seen getting inappropriately close to several half-naked women.

The internet reacts to Boosie’s event

The clip left the internet furious and many stated that the rapper was a hypocrite after he attacked fellow singer Lil Nas X for depicting his sexuality in his work. Followers could not help but notice that the singer found it acceptable to display one’s sexuality on social media only if it is heterosexual.

Netizens took to Twitter, attempting to make light of the situation. Many joked about the rapper potentially being banned from the social media platform. A few tweets read:

@XXL He’s such a weirdo and y’all just let him get away with it every time…
@XXL Just some good ol’ father and son bonding time
@XXL WTF is wrong with him? 😳🤬
@XXL they banned kanye but not boosie okay https://t.co/mPGUT53EzZ
@XXL mf gonna get banned again and be like https://t.co/JDy8kNTRyq
@XXL For the kids, right.. protecting children's upbringings.. ... https://t.co/KHm8UfpRw5
@XXL Pych evaluators !!! Wya
@XXL Had to check and see if this was a real account https://t.co/Slo7fD3YQZ
@XXL When he gets banned https://t.co/eihkDGlZDr
@XXL https://t.co/WFkgtUAPe0

Rapper responds to backlash

He released an Instagram video defending his actions following the criticism online. He said:

“I just woke up to the shenanigans, talking about me and my son. See, what they do is you all flip the narrative and always try to make it f**kd up.”

He unapologetically continued:

“But if an 18-year-old man is looking at some p**sy is wrong, what is right for him to look at. An 18-year-old man looking and if this is so wrong for him to look at a cat then what is right for him to look at.”
The singer’s Instagram handle is @americasmostwantedig. As of writing this article, he has not been banned from the platform. According to Rap Up, he had previously been banned after posting a video in which he promised to pay anyone who would slap him.

