Boosie x Lil Nas X memes go viral after former's homophobic rant leaves Twitter livid

Boosie and Lil Nas X (Image via Prince Williams - Wireimage/ Getty Images and Matt Baron/Shutterstock)
Abhirup Sengupta
ANALYST
Modified Oct 24, 2021 12:23 PM IST
News

On Saturday, October 23, Lil Nas X jokingly mentioned that he had been working on a song with Boosie Badazz. This prompted the latter to go on a homophobic Twitter rant that ended with him asking Lil Nas X to kill himself.

In the tweet, Boosie mentioned that,

“If you #commit suicide you would do this world a huge favor Nobody wants you here [sic].”
Boosie&#039;s homophobic tweet against Lil Nas X (Image via BOOSIEOFFICIAL/Twitter)
The original tweet was for violating Twitter's TOS. Meanwhile, Lil Nas X appears to have indirectly responded to Boosie’s homophobic slurs satirically.

A tweet from LNX expressed devastation. However, he mentions his sadness regarding the Disney channel not playing the 1998 film Halloweentown all through October.

i am truly saddened. i have never been so mortified in my life. i can’t believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire october.

The Georgia native disguised a response showcasing that the singer was not affected by Boosie’s abuse on Twitter. After Twitter deleted Boosie’s original post, he tweeted again, saying:

“#thinkaboutit NOBODY WANTS U HERE !!!”

Twitter has also removed this tweet.

Fans of Lil Nas X react to Boosie’s homophobic rant

Several Twitteratis posted humorous opinions and memes about Boosie’s aggressive homophobic rant and hatred towards Lil Nas X. Some also claimed that the 38-year old rapper is borderline obsessed with hating the Old Town Road singer.

@BOOSIEOFFICIAL @LilNasX you got him shaking 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/rlQei9ksz6
lil boosie anytime he sees or hears lil nas x https://t.co/2Tl2MNSuhG
Boosie top 5 worse things to come from Louisiana
Boosie violated nearly every Twitter guideline in one tweet
I’m starting to think Lil Boosie slid in those DM’s and Lil Nas X turned him down https://t.co/Po7NKkLtSJ
@IVERmeeectin @BOOSIEOFFICIAL Not you thinking Boosie has a publicist https://t.co/siHDNi9R5x
lil boosie pr team rn after seeing why lil nas x is trending https://t.co/thdZ9lzNCp
Why is Boosie's Twitter account not permanently suspended yet???
Boosie isn't mad that Lil Nas X is queer.Boosie is mad that a queer Black rapper is doing better than him in an industry that has built its foundation in homophobia.
Lil Nas X: -breathes-Boosie: https://t.co/KdiVKgMFsw
Nobody:….Lil Nas X: *blinks*Lil Boosie: 🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/gWBP5qYn4L
Lil Nas X when Lil Boosie pulls up on him https://t.co/nc6G2hONKg

Boosie’s history of homophobia

The Louisiana rapper’s public homophobia can be traced to his release from prison in 2014 after serving a nearly five-year sentence. In a 2016 interview on VLAD TV, Boosie expressed his intense dislike about increasing LGBTQ+ representation through storylines.

He said,

“They tryna make everybody f**king gay. They putting it on our culture. They’re putting it everywhere. Gay stuff is everywhere.”

During the interview, he also claimed that he is not homophobic. The rapper said,

“I know plenty gay people. But don’t force it on ’em to be gay. Don’t do that. I just feel like that’s wrong. I came home and was like ‘What the f**k is going on?’ It was out of hand, man.”

In February 2020, Boosie hurled transphobic slurs at the then 12-year-old trans daughter of Dwyane Wade when the latter expressed his support for his daughter. Boosie commented on Instagram, asking Wade not to let his daughter “cut his d*ck off.” The rapper also said,

“Don’t dress him like a woman.”

Previously, Boosie had targeted his hatred towards Lil Nas X several times. In July, the rapper was one of few to defend DaBaby’s homophobic comments and said,

Also Read

“Lil Nas X is the most disrespectful motherf---er in the world.”

He further threatened to physically assault Lil Nas X at the VMAs. However, despite all the hate for his sexual orientation, Lil Nas X responded with his usual humor-filled tweets.

Edited by Srijan Sen
