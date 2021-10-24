Boosie x Lil Nas X memes go viral after former's homophobic rant leaves Twitter livid

On Saturday, October 23, Lil Nas X jokingly mentioned that he had been working on a song with Boosie Badazz. This prompted the latter to go on a homophobic Twitter rant that ended with him asking Lil Nas X to kill himself.
In the tweet, Boosie mentioned that,
“If you #commit suicide you would do this world a huge favor Nobody wants you here [sic].”
The original tweet was for violating Twitter's TOS. Meanwhile, Lil Nas X appears to have indirectly responded to Boosie’s homophobic slurs satirically.
A tweet from LNX expressed devastation. However, he mentions his sadness regarding the Disney channel not playing the 1998 film Halloweentown all through October.
The Georgia native disguised a response showcasing that the singer was not affected by Boosie’s abuse on Twitter. After Twitter deleted Boosie’s original post, he tweeted again, saying:
“#thinkaboutit NOBODY WANTS U HERE !!!”
Twitter has also removed this tweet.
Fans of Lil Nas X react to Boosie’s homophobic rant
Several Twitteratis posted humorous opinions and memes about Boosie’s aggressive homophobic rant and hatred towards Lil Nas X. Some also claimed that the 38-year old rapper is borderline obsessed with hating the Old Town Road singer.
Boosie’s history of homophobia
The Louisiana rapper’s public homophobia can be traced to his release from prison in 2014 after serving a nearly five-year sentence. In a 2016 interview on VLAD TV, Boosie expressed his intense dislike about increasing LGBTQ+ representation through storylines.
He said,
“They tryna make everybody f**king gay. They putting it on our culture. They’re putting it everywhere. Gay stuff is everywhere.”
During the interview, he also claimed that he is not homophobic. The rapper said,
“I know plenty gay people. But don’t force it on ’em to be gay. Don’t do that. I just feel like that’s wrong. I came home and was like ‘What the f**k is going on?’ It was out of hand, man.”
In February 2020, Boosie hurled transphobic slurs at the then 12-year-old trans daughter of Dwyane Wade when the latter expressed his support for his daughter. Boosie commented on Instagram, asking Wade not to let his daughter “cut his d*ck off.” The rapper also said,
“Don’t dress him like a woman.”
Previously, Boosie had targeted his hatred towards Lil Nas X several times. In July, the rapper was one of few to defend DaBaby’s homophobic comments and said,
“Lil Nas X is the most disrespectful motherf---er in the world.”
He further threatened to physically assault Lil Nas X at the VMAs. However, despite all the hate for his sexual orientation, Lil Nas X responded with his usual humor-filled tweets.