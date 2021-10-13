What is Boosie Badazz's net worth? Rapper's fortune explored following brief arrest

American rapper Boosie Badazz was reportedly arrested on Monday, October 11, 2021. According to TMZ, the singer was detained in the Fulton County Jail for the night and later released on bond.

Sources close to the musician told the outlet that he was convicted of felony and misdemeanor charges for inciting a riot, criminal destruction of property, criminal trespassing and misconduct. The arrest came after an altercation that took place at one of his concerts earlier this month.

On October 1, Boosie Badazz was midway through his performance when a fight broke out on stage at a concert arena in Atlanta. As per the footage obtained by TMZ, Boosie and his team became involved in the altercation, allegedly damaging production company material and destroying property owned by the venue.

The Atlanta Police Department arrived at the scene after complaints of vandalism. The rapper was also removed from the ongoing Legendz of the Streetz Tour following the incident and his arrest.

He was released from prison after signing a bond but the amount remains undisclosed. He is also set to appear in court but a hearing date has not been revealed so far.

Exploring Boosie Badazz's fortune in 2021

Boosie Badazz has an approximate net worth of $800 thousand (Image via Getty Images)

Boosie Badazz aka Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr. is an American rapper who rose to fame during the 1990s hip hop scene as part of the Concentration Camp collective. He launched his solo career under the stage name Lil Boosie by releasing his debut album Youngest of da Camp in 2000, which reached number 96 on the Billboard R&B Chart.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper has an estimated net worth of $800 thousand. The majority of his earnings come from his music career.

The following year, he signed with Trill Entertainment and released his second album, For My Thugz. His third album Bad Azz peaked at the Billboard Rap Chart in 2006. Unfortunately, the 38-year-old was arrested in 2009 for possession of firearms and drug charges.

He was sentenced to additional 10 years in jail for first-degree murder and multiple counts of drug possession in 2010. However, he released his fourth album Incarcerated from prison and also received an early release in 2014 after serving five years of jail time.

The rapper then changed his stage name to Boosie Badazz and released his fifth album Touch Down 2 Cause Hell in 2015. The album acquired the second position on the US Rap and US R&B Charts and third place on the Billboard 200 chart.

Boosie Badazz went on to release a total of seven studio albums and several hit singles like Wipe Me Down, Show Da World, Zoom, Better Believe It and Independent, among others. He also earned a significant fortune from his six collaborative albums and 42 mixtapes.

Boosie Badazz even acquired some wealth from his own record label Bad Azz Entertainment, which he had launched in 2008. During a 2020 interview with VladTV, the recording artist claimed that his ban from Instagram caused him to lose $20 million worth of fortune due to missed business deals and lost opportunities.

