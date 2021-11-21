×
How old is Boosie Badazz? Rapper trolled after he confirmed decision to enroll for college

Boosie Badazz (Image via Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Boosie Badazz (Image via Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Abhirup Sengupta
ANALYST
Modified Nov 21, 2021 09:15 PM IST
In a YouTube video posted by Well Off Media on November 21, rapper Boosie Badazz stated that he would enroll at Jackson State University. The video was posted by Deion Sanders Jr., a playing member of the Jackson State University football team.

In the video, Boosie (39) could be heard saying:

"I've been coming to Jackson since I was 14, and I love y'all. "
"Y'all love my stanky drawers and I love y'all back. And I just wanted to tell y'all that y'all always been supportive of me and it's a big secret I was going to let it out, but I'm enrolling in Jackson State next semester."

The rapper is said to have received his GED certificate in 2013 while incarcerated. In 2009, he was jailed for drug and firearm charges. Lil Boosie was released in 2014.

What did Lil Boosie say about joining Jackson State University?

In the video shot by Deion Sanders Jr., Boosie further explains:

"I'm going to see how it feels to walk around the campus, talk to girls, with a book sack on. I want to feel normal. I miss that part of my life."

The Wipe Me Down singer and rapper further added,

"So I want to enroll and be able to walk down the thing and go to class and try my brain because I still have matter up there that need's to be explored."

Reactions to Lil Boosie's announcement about enrolling at Jackson State University

While several people appreciated the rapper for taking a step to gain further education, others mocked the decision by invoking Boosie's well-known phrases. A few tweets were also aimed at Jackson State University and Lil Boosie about his public homophobic views.

@TheShadeRoom @WellOffMedia1 Lol I wanted to hate so bad like he been doing on everybody else. But CONGRATS for doing something POSITIVE 🎉
@TheShadeRoom @WellOffMedia1 He gon graduate and start using them ambiguous words like ‘expeditiously’😤🙄😂😂😂🤣 https://t.co/eKFTjr0vjq
Jackson State band just brought out Boosie lol
JACKSON STATE ARE YOU SERIOUS!? Boosie ?! Boosie ? BOOSIE ? https://t.co/yzjnBld9T4
Is Boosie serious about enrolling in Jackson State next semester? Bc??? I’m weak.
Boosie said he’s enrolling in Jackson State next semester lol….Wishing him the best lol
Instagram comments about Boosie&#039;s announcement (1) (Image via theshaderoom/ Instagram)
Instagram comments about Boosie's announcement (1) (Image via theshaderoom/ Instagram)
Instagram comments about Boosie&#039;s announcement (2) (Image via theshaderoom/ Instagram)
Instagram comments about Boosie's announcement (2) (Image via theshaderoom/ Instagram)

A Twitter user even expressed their concern about students from the LGBTQ+ community being attending the JSU, with the Louisiana native being there at the same time.

Jackson State U having boosie at this r half time show is a slap in the face to every gay student they have. @JacksonStateU disrespectful, that man has wished death on to gay people.

Previously, Boosie had made multiple homophobic comments and tweets aimed at Lil Nas X for his s*xuality. In the past, he has also had controversies with Indiana University's fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi. In January last year, the rapper faced criticism from the fraternity for sporting their sweater while not being a frat member.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
