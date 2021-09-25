Where to watch Boosie's movie, 'My Struggle'? Streaming details and all you need to know

Controversial yet popular American Rapper Boosie AKA Boosie BadAzz has produced and starred in his biopic. Titled "My Struggle," the biopic showcases the rapper's journey from his childhood and features important chapters of his life.

My Struggle's grand premiere in Atlanta on September 22, 2021, was released two days later for the general audience. The complete details about the Boosie biopic are given in the following part of this article.

Boosie's My Struggle: Release date, streaming details, and more about The Bad Azz Film Company production

When was My Struggle released?

My Struggle was released online on September 24, 2021 (Image via Joe Yung Spike/YouTube)

My Struggle had its premiere on September 22 at Riverside EPICenter, Atlanta. The event welcomed a huge crowd along with the rapper's entire family.

For the general audience, My Struggle was released online on September 24, 2021. The movie is available on Boosiemovie.com and Vyre Network.

How to watch My Struggle online?

The rapper has co-produced his biopic through his own production company (Image via Joe Yung Spike/YouTube)

As already mentioned, the film about the famous '90s rapper is available on the movie's official website. The movie will cost about $19.99.

Fans will be able to stream or download the movie from the website in 1080p after the payment. Viewers can also watch or download behind the scenes of My Struggle at $9.99.

My Struggle: Cast and what to expect

A still from the movie's official trailer (Image via Joe Yung Spike/YouTube)

My Struggle is directed by Atlanta Based director Joe Yung Spike, who has been associated with various music videos. Spike's House of Shoots is co-producing the biopic with Boosie's production company.

The Boosie BadAzz film features the rapper playing himself with his son Michael Jordan Hatch portraying the younger version of Boosie (Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr.). Boosie also has the writing credits of the film.

Apart from the 38-year-old rapper, the film also stars YFN Lucci, Quando Rondo, and late American rapper and singer Mo3. The film was shot in the rapper's hometown Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It uncovers Boosie's rise to fame and the controversies that surrounded him.

Viewers should remember that My Struggle is R-rated because of some of the explicit content it features; hence, it is not meant for kids.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar