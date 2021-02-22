What did Mike Tyson's daughter say to Boosie Badazz for his transphobic comments?

Mike Tyson's daughter, Ramsey Tyson, gave rapper Boosie Badazz a lesson about trans issues when he made inappropriate observations on the subject in one of his podcast episodes.

According to Mike Tyson, his daughter, who is a transmasculine and nonbinary individual, flew to Los Angeles, California, to physically confront rapper Boosie for his transphobic comments.

However, Ramsey has a different approach to what happened. They guarantee they would "never fly across the country to talk to Lil Boosie." Speaking to them.us, Ramsey explained her intentions by talking to the rapper:

"[I saw it as] a good opportunity to educate someone about trans issues. He went into it with such little information. I decided I wasn't going to intervene or step on any toes unless the conversation was completely out of hand." Ramsey clarified.

"Part of the reason why I wanted to talk to Boosie about it is because I'm a nonbinary person who's socially transitioned amongst my friends and started a medical transition. I felt like I couldn't not say something." Ramsey added.

Mike Tyson's daughter said that Boosie had so little knowledge on the issue that they had to bring the conversation to more basal levels so that the rapper would understand the problem.

"I ended up having to explain to him, even, that sexuality and gender are two different things, and he was blown away by that," they say. "He and his friends were like, 'I never heard that before.' And then I was like, 'Oh, got it.' He really has no idea what he was saying. I think he definitely got that he was out of line and shouldn't have said anything, but I don't think his opinions changed." Ramsey concluded.

What did Mike Tyson tell Boosie Badazz over his comments?

Mike Tyson has admitted that he had to stop his daughter from getting into a brawl with the rapper due to his poorly expressed remarks on the LGBTQIA+ community.

During an interview with Mike Tyson in his podcast, Boosie made some unfortunate remarks such as "Don't cut [her] f**king d**k off, Dwyane." The rapper was referring to Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's trans daughter, Zaya.

Mike Tyson confronted the rapper:

"Why do you say things about people who might be homosexual? Why do you say that about them? Do you feel there's a possibility that you're a homosexual, and by disrespecting them, you further yourself from being a homosexual? Why do you offend people?" said Mike Tyson.

Speaking to TMZ Sport in 2020, Mike Tyson explained that he believed his daughter came from New York to visit him. However, she was after Boosie due to the rapper's transphobic comments during an interview with Mike Tyson in a podcast.

"My daughter lives that life. She came from New York to this office right here to confront this guy, and she's violent. I thought she came to see me. I thought she came to see her father and stepmother. But she came to confront him physically," Mike Tyson said.

"I had to take care of that. I was watching her. She wanted to physically grab this guy and started attacking this guy. I had to come in. I was watching her. She explained herself, then he explained himself, and it didn't go as bad as I thought it was going to go," he said.