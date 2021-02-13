At what age did legendary boxer Mike Tyson start boxing?

There are many accounts of Mike Tyson defeating professional sparring partners when he was still in his early teens. Gifted with devastating punching power, 'Iron Mike' started his boxing career at a very early stage in his life - namely at 13 years old.

Mike Tyson's inclination to become a fighter can be attributed to his rough upbringing. By 13 years of age, Tyson had been taken into police custody 38 times. He was attending school in New York, where a juvenile detention center counselor named Bobby Stewart noticed his impressive boxing abilities.

Mike Tyson trained under the famous boxing manager/coach Cus D'Amato. Here Tyson was introduced to his patented peek-a-boo style of boxing. This style worked wonders for the 5'10" tall heavyweight as he dismantled his opponents by sneaking inside their striking range.

It was at the 1981 and 1982 Junior Olympic Games when Mike Tyson announced his arrival to the sport of boxing by securing the gold medal. Almost 4 years later in 1985, the 18-year-old 'Kid Dynamite' made his professional boxing debut against Hector Mercedes. Tyson secured a TKO victory and went on to ruthlessly conquer the heavyweight division.

In 1986, Mike Tyson made history by becoming the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history. It was in the second round when Tyson caught Trevor Berbick with an uppercut and secured the WBC (World Boxing Council) heavyweight championship.

Mike Tyson reached the summit of the heavyweight division at a very early age. With his intimidating ferocious demeanor combined with impeccable striking prowess, Tyson stood apart from the crowd. Out of his 50 victories inside the ring, 44 came via knockouts. It was this sheer domination that Tyson earned his nickname 'Baddest man on the planet."

"Iron" @MikeTyson had a difficult childhood, but he was rescued. Legend Cus D'Amato helped him change his life around with love.#WBC pic.twitter.com/hhCinXtrQt — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) November 16, 2016

Has Mike Tyson retired from the sport of boxing?

Almost 15 years since he announced his retirement in 2005, Mike Tyson returned to the sport of boxing in 2020. Now 54-years-old, Tyson launched the Legends Only League, where legends from various sports can compete professionally.

To revamp his boxing career, Tyson chose the legendary Roy Jones Jr. as his opponent. The two veterans fought in an eight-round exhibition match and the fight was streamed on Triller. It was apparent that the two gladiators still possess an elite striking skillset as they danced around the ring for eight rounds.

The event was a blockbuster success and sold over 1.2 million pay-per-views. Boxing fans from around the world tuned in to witness these legends trading blows.