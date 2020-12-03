How did Mike Tyson's daughter die?

Former World Champion Mike Tyson returned to the ring after nearly a decade and a half on November 28 for an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr.

Inarguably one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, Mike Tyson became the youngest to win a World Championship at the age of 20 years and 22 days. He remained the undisputed Heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990.

But Mike Tyson has led a life marred with tragedies. From losing his mother at a young age to going to prison, he has seen it all. But perhaps the biggest tragedy of his life has been the loss of his four-year-old daughter, Exodus.

How did Exodus Tyson pass away?

The passing of Mike Tyson's four-year-old daughter Exodus was a horrible and regretful accident.

As per reports, Exodus Tyson was found at their home in Phoenix, Arizona, by her seven-year-old brother with a cable from a treadmill machine tangled around her neck. The young boy alerted his mother, who tried to give Exodus CPR and called 911.

Exodus was taken to a hospital immediately and put under life support. Mike Tyson, who was 42 at that time, was in Las Vegas when the accident happened. He flew to Phoenix as soon as he heard the news.

Exodus Tyson passed away at 11:45 AM on May 26, 2009.

Spokesperson Sgt. Andy Hill of Phoenix Police Department spoke with the media and disclosed that Exodus was simply playing with the cords. The machine was neither on, nor was she on a running treadmill when the accident happened.

"We believe the child was on the treadmill but it was not running at the time. She might have been playing like it was."

"Somehow she was playing on this treadmill, and there's a cord that hangs under the console, it's kind of a loop. Either she slipped or put her head in the loop, but it acted like a noose, and she was obviously unable to get herself off of it. There's nothing in the investigation that revealed anything suspicious."

Mike Tyson on his daughter's death

Following the pronouncement of death, the Tyson family released a customary statement on the matter.

"There are no words to describe the tragic loss of our beloved Exodus. We ask you now to please respect our need at this very difficult time for privacy to grieve and try to help each other heal."

Over the years, Mike Tyson has spoken about the incident on various occasions, but hardly ever with a steady face and a firm voice.

In one of the more famous interviews, Mike Tyson appeared on Oprah Winfrey's show and broke down in tears while talking about his late daughter just five months after her demise.

Mike Tyson admitted that he did not want to know if someone was truly responsible for his daughter's death.

"There was no animosity. There was no anger towards anybody. I don't know how she died and I don't want to know. If I know somebody's to blame for it, there will be a problem."

The result of his comeback fight with Roy Jones Jr. was a 'draw', but at 54, Mike Tyson looked in phenomenal shape and form.