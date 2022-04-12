How many kids does Diddy have? All about his family as rapper attends award show with his daughters

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ daughters D’Lila and Jessie were recently spotted in a similar outfit as they attended the Daily Front Row Awards.

The twin sisters wore matching mini dresses with short, feathered sleeves and a pink and blue herringbone print. They also matched their accessories and glam, sporting classic black clutches, strappy sandals, white manicures, and long braids to finish off their looks.

The duo attended the event at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel with their older sister Chance, who wore a similar outfit, which was pink in color with more feather detailing. She finished her look with a slim sparkling clutch and pale pink open-toe heels.

The trio was joined by their brother, actor and singer Quincy Brown, who was seen in a black suede jacket with a cheetah-print collar and matching pants.

Everything about Diddy’s kids

Diddy is the father of six children (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Diddy shares his twin daughters with ex-girlfriend Kim Porter and the family also includes sons Quincy, Justin Dior, and King Combs. Sean Combs welcomed his kids from three different relationships and has always put his children first, and has always been there for them.

1) Quincy Taylor Brown

The 30-year-old is the biological son of Kim Porter and singer Albert Joseph Brown and was adopted by Diddy after he started a relationship with Porter when Quincy was 4.

Quincy Taylor Brown is an actor and singer (Image via Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Quincy is an actor and singer who is famous for his performance in the 2015 drama film Brotherly Love and his song Friends First. He also appeared on the hit Fox show Star from 2016 to 2019 and the Starz drama series Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

He even began his own production company called FourXample and created a watch line called Chalk by Quincy and a jeans collection with Embellish.

2) Justin Combs

Justin is the eldest biological child of Combs and was born in 1993 to designer Misa Hilton-Brim. He attended UCLA on a football scholarship and played quarterback while studying Sociology.

Justin has been featured several times on reality television, including Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out, My Super Sweet 16, Hip Hop Square, and more. He has been linked to many women in the past, like Saweetie, Lori Harvey, Chanel Jeffries, India Westbrook, and others.

3) Christian Combs

Christian Combs is the son of Diddy and Kim Porter. He is a model and rapper under the stage name King Combs. He signed a record deal with Bad Boy Entertainment at the age of 16 and released his first EP, CYNCerelyE3, five years later.

Christian released his hit song Love You Better, featuring Chris Brown, in 2018. He is also active on Instagram with around 2.5 million followers and usually shares his music endeavors and modeling gigs.

4) Chance Combs

The 16-year-old is Sean’s only child with longtime associate Sarah Chapman. Born in July 2006, she has taken up modeling and was also featured in the September 2021 issue of Vanity Fair with her father and twin sisters.

Chance shares a close bond with her sisters since the three of them constantly document their outings on social media. She is also close with her mother, Chapman.

5) D’Lila and Jessie Combs

D’Lila Star and Jessie Star Combs were born in December 2006 and are the youngest children of Diddy and Kim Porter. She passed away in 2018, and since then, the twins have been raised by their father.

The twins are also active on TikTok, with around 37,000 followers. They also posted a throwback photo as a tribute on Instagram on the occasion of their father’s 51st birthday.

Edited by Shaheen Banu