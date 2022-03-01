Who is Quincy Brown? Diddy's son accuses JetBlue pilot of assaulting and dragging him off a flight

Diddy's son and rising actor Quincy Brown recently opened up about an unfortunate experience he had with a JetBlue pilot.

The singer posted a video on his Instagram profile. He explained the situation and how he was reportedly assaulted before his JetBlue flight. He said in the video:

“The pilot put his hands on me. Why? Because my bag, which fits in my pocket damn near, they claimed it didn’t fit. My assistant had my bag. I was on the plane already."

He further spokoe about how the pilot didn't let his assistant bring the medicine.

"They wouldn’t let him bring it on. He gets on the plane. I let him know I need my bag. That’s not a bag to check. It has my medication, my personal [items]. It has my jewelry. It literally has everything; my personal belongings. Nothing’s in my pocket."

Quincy explained how the pilot tried to take his bag and medication from him. However, the pilot came with his bag, asked him to get his diabetic medication out, and told the actor that he would not be allowed to take the bag on the plane.

Quincy Brown also spoke about how they argued and then the pilot grabbed him and dragged him onto the jet bridge. He then shared a picture of the pilot's LinkedIn account and showed his name, and asked JetBlue to do something about the situation and take action. He said:

“I didn’t knock him out and everything was just uncalled for. I never had no pilot put no hands on me. Like, I don’t know what you went through before that, I don’t care. But the severity of me just trying to get my bag for my personal belongings became a situation to where the pilot put his hands on me.”

JetBlue has not yet responded to the actor and it remains to be seen if the pilot will be fired from his job due to the incident.

Everything known about Quincy Brown

Born on June 4, 1991, Quincy Brown is mostly known for his appearances in the 2015 film Brotherly Love and his song Friends List. He was born to former-model Kim Porter, and singer, songwriter, and record producer Al B. Sure! However, he was raised by Sean "Diddy" and Porter after they entered a relationship.

The 30-year-old made his acting debut in the 2012 comedy film We the Party. Apart from being an actor, he has also tried modeling and directing.

Quincy Brown is a popular actor, model and director (Image via Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

Brown walked at the Gaborone Fashion Weekend event in Botswana in August 2012. He then walked in Naomi Campbell’s Ebola awareness show during New York Fashion Week in 2015 and played the role of Jaleel in the comedy-drama film, Dope, the same year.

Quincy Brown made his directorial debut with the music video for Elle Winter’s song No Words in 2015. He played a recurring role in the television show The Haves and the Have Nots in 2016 and signed a record deal with Bad Boy/Epic Records the same year.

He released his first E.P. This Is For You on Valentine’s Day 2017 and it included songs like Sunshine and I can tell you. He then appeared in the 2018 Netflix original film The Holiday Calendar alongside Kat Graham.

The New York City native appeared as Derek Jones in the television series Star from 2016 to 2019. He was the director and main lead in the short film Run Loubi Run and was a part of a fashion campaign for the Coach and Bape collaboration in 2020.

Brown played a recurring role in the 2021 television drama Power Book III: Raising Kanan and was featured in the campaign for Ivy Park and Adidas’s Flex Park collection the same year.

Quincy is the founder of the production company FourXample and has a watch line called Chalk by Quincy. He is also the founder of a jeans collection with Embellish, and a start-up technology company. He then developed and launched a picture editing app called Fresh Crop in 2019.

