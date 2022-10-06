“They do”: Kanye West defends making ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt amid growing backlash

Kanye West has responded to the criticism that has come his way following a recent incident, where he wore a White Lives Matter T-shirt to an event. He posted a picture of the black outfit and wrote:

"Here's my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter… They Do."

Candace Owens, who was also spotted with Ye wearing a similar T-shirt, commented on the post with a few crying and laughing emojis. Before the incident, West wrote on Instagram that everyone is well aware of the fact that Black Lives Matter was a scam.

Kanye West wearing a White Lives Matter T-shirt has been described by many as a publicity stunt. However, a source stated that the rapper was shocked by the criticism he has received since the news went viral.

Ye was accompanied by famous YouTube star Candace Owens to the YZY show. The duo were spotted in similar outfits but as Ye arrived at the event, Jaden Smith left the spot, and West was slammed by famous personalities from the industry along with journalists and activists for his behavior.

Meanwhile, those who were with him since when the show began stated that he was unhappy since he could not spread the message that he wanted to. An insider stated:

"He thinks it's a PC thing. He wants to give a voice to the 'other side' [of the race debate in America]. He doesn't understand why people aren't seeing that."

Ye shared an interview with professor Tatishe M. Nteta, who mentioned that the former is not the only black American who feels differently about the Black Lives Matter movement. Nteta also added that his actions could result in bigger issues and termed it a "White supremacist mantra."

Responses towards Kanye West's White Lives Matter T-shirt

Kanye West has been criticized by many for wearing a White Lives Matter T-shirt (Image via Gotham/Getty Images)

The Black Lives Matter organization stated that Ye's actions can harm all those who have been battling for justice for their loved ones killed by state-sanctioned violence. They also slammed Owens, saying that it can result in toxic confusion along with an increase in violence against black people.

Kim Kardashian said that she knew about Ye's habits but was worried about him being spotted with Owens. Candace insulted Kim and her mother on her podcast and although Ye knew about everything, he and Candace went together for the event.

Meanwhile, West was also supported by a few people, including rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who said that Ye is a "super free thinker", adding that his clothing line has been "misconstrued."

Ye was previously involved in another controversy where he told TMZ in 2018 that slavery was a choice.

