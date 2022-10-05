“It can spread toxic confusion”: BLM Grassroots condemns Kanye West ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt

The Black Lives Matter movement has gained recognition once again after Kanye West recently wore a shirt featuring the words White Lives Matter to the YZY show. Things got controversial when West said it was an act to hurt those battling for justice. In a statement, Black Lives Matter (BLM) said:

“While some may see Kanye and Candace’s stunt as a distraction, we recognize that it harms thousands of families fighting for justice for their loved ones killed by state-sanctioned violence.”

BLM also criticized Candace Owens, who was wearing a similar shirt, stating that it can lead to toxic confusion followed by violent acts on black people. BLM mentioned that Ye knows white lives have not been targeted for oppression. In comparison, black people are virtually at the bottom of every economic, social, and political measure due to individual and institutional racism for a long time.

Ye defended himself and said that he wore the shirt since BLM was a scam. BLM replied by stating that the movement would be beneficial because everyone would be freed when Black people become free.

Marc Lamont Hill speaks on Kanye West’s White Lives Matter controversy

Famous author and television personality Marc Lamont Hill appeared on TMZ Live on October 4 to speak on Kanye West’s Act. He stated that Ye is only excused because of his mental health.

Ye has been suffering from bipolar disorder for a long time, and he once stated that he refuses to take his medicine sometimes. However, Marc mentioned that this should not be considered a reason to let Ye get away and that this is outrageous behavior.

Marc continued by saying that Ye also feels the same, which is a big disappointment. Hill says that Ye is more stable than how he appears, and the reason is his successful career. But Hill believes that someone with a mental illness can’t do things the way he did.

Apart from Hill, Ye’s former partner, Kim Kardashian, reacted to the act by stating that she was not surprised by the same since it is something that she has been familiar with for a long time. Kanye West has gained recognition for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and has also participated in protests alongside contributing $2 million in support of it.

However, Kim was bothered about Ye’s collaboration with Owens. It should be noted that Owens had already used derogatory words against Kim in her podcast, stating that Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, sold her daughter for some money and popularity. Ye is well-aware of Kim’s problems with Owens, and he was still spotted with her.

