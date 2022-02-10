Who is Candace Owens married to? All about her husband as conservative commentator announces second pregnancy

American political commentator Candace Owens is pregnant with her second child with husband George Farmer.

The 32-year-old took to her social media handles on February 8 to share a picture of herself and Farmer with their son.

In the caption, she quoted the lyrics of Jordan Davis' song Buy Dirt to express her emotions. The photograph, captured by photographer Suha Dabit, shows Owens wearing a brown below-the-knee dress, while George can be seen keeping it casual in a pair of jeans, a white full-sleeve tee and a navy blue half-jacket.

Candace Owens and George Farmer are already parents to an 11-month old son whom they welcomed in January 2021.

Who is Candace Owens' husband George Farmer?

George Farmer graduated from Oxford University with a major in Theology and currently works for a hedge fund. Farmer attended St. Paul's School, a prestigious public school in London, and also served as a member of the Bullingdon Club. He strongly opposes the European Union, dubbing it as “a toxic, socialist, genocidal superstate.”

In 2016, he became the youngest-ever member of the Leader's Group, which requires members to donate a minimum of £50,000 per year to gain access to the Prime Minister.

Farmers' political values are as staunchly conservative as his wife's. As per media outlet The Independent, the former chairman of right-wing group Turning Point UK was recently named the CEO of Parler, a microblogging app used almost exclusively by Trump supporters.

Farmer was appointed soon after the app was removed from Google Play and Apple's App Store following the incident at the U.S. Capitol, although the app has since been reinstated there. In an interview with the Financial Times, Farmer said that the goal of the app is to provide a platform to the "voiceless" who feel that the mainstream media has cut them out.

As for his personal life, Farmer tied the knot with Candace Owens in August 2019 at the Trump Winery. According to the Daily Mail, Farmer proposed after just two and a half weeks of knowing Owens. Apparently, Farmer was so in love with Owens that nothing else mattered. The two married after only eight months of dating and welcomed their first child in January 2021.

