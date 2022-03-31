"Will Smith has been spiritually annihilated by his wife": Candace Owens tears into Jada Pinkett Smith over Chris Rock slap

Candace Owens recently accused Jada Pinkett Smith of leaving her husband Will Smith “spiritually annihilated” while discussing the latter’s Oscars controversy involving Chris Rock.

Earlier this week, the King Richard star took the world by storm after slapping Rock for making a G.I. Jane joke over Pinkett Smith’s shaved hair during the 94th Academy Awards.

Candace Owens was the latest public figure to present her take on Will Smith and Chris Rock’s Oscars fiasco.

The political commentator revisited the shocking moment on her talk show Candace and condemned Smith’s act of violence while raising several questions about society and masculinity in the process.

Meanwhile, she also took a dig at Jada Pinkett Smith and claimed that she played a key role in her husband’s behavior at the awards show.

A look into Candace Owens’ opinion on Will and Jada Pinkett Smith

On the latest episode of her talk show, Candace Owens shared her opinion on Will Smith and Chris Rock’s now-infamous Oscars slapping incident. She pointed out that Smith initially laughed over Rock’s G.I. Jane joke on Jada Pinkett Smith:

“When Chris Rock first makes the joke, Will laughs, meaning that he takes the joke as it was intended—lightly.”

However, Owens noted that Smith decided to hit Rock across the face after noticing his wife’s disappointed reaction to the joke:

“But then he looks over and sees that his wife does not find the joke funny and he immediately goes from an amused attendee to a thug-like husband, defending the honor of his wife's hair.”

Owens highlighted a clip of Pinkett Smith rolling her eyes on Rock’s joke while her husband was seen laughing. Following further analysis, the conservative author said:

“Through all of these jokes and the rampant commentary that is being offered, there is conversation that is being neglected—a truer assessment of what we observed on that Oscars stage.”

She then referred to several of Smith’s iconic onscreen characters and said that he echoed none of the roles during the Oscars ceremony but instead stood onstage as a “broken man”:

“For the first time, we saw the real Will Smith, not a Fresh Prince, not a survivor of a zombie apocalypse in I Am Legend, not a crime-fighting cop in Bad Boys or a Hancock superhero, but the real Will Smith—an incredibly broken man and the residual product of a directionless society that is filled with them.”

Owens shared further insights about the society and used Smith as a reference, saying:

“The kind of society that produces men that look to their more domineering wives, with their tails planted firmly between their legs, for instruction on what and who they ought to be in every room.”

The talk show host went on to discuss Pinkett Smith’s past “entanglement” with rapper August Alsina and accused her of causing spiritual annihilation to her husband:

“The truth is that off the big screen, Will Smith has been spiritually annihilated by his wife. Don't forget, it was Jada Pinkett Smith who openly shared with the world how she cheated on her husband, remember? And with who? Her son's friend.”

Candace Owens then dubbed Pinkett Smith and Alsina’s “entanglement” as an “extramarital affair” and criticized the Red Table Talk episode where she confessed about her equation with Alsina:

“Jada carried out an extramarital affair with a young man who was, at first, friends with her son. Then she dragged her puppy dog husband out onto the world stage and told the public while making him sit through it, listen to it and agree that she had the right to do what she did.”

However, Pinkett Smith mentioned at the time that she got involved with Alsina while she was on a “break” with Will Smith. Owens also criticized the marriage arrangement between the Smiths and said:

“The takeaway from this interview was that they together represented some newer, more progressive form of what it means to be in a marriage, which is to say, not being in a real marriage at all.”

The commentator added that Smith should be pitied instead of being prosecuted or persecuted for his latest actions:

“Will Smith today is someone who should be pitied, not prosecuted in a courtroom, or even persecuted in the public eye, but pitied by every person who has the clarity to see how our society, as sponsored by the perversion of these Hollywood types, is falling apart.”

Candace Owens also dubbed Will Smith as a “casualty in the great war against masculinity” and called him a person that psychologist Jordan Peterson would warn about.

She then highlighted the plot of Demi Moore’s 1997 film G.I. Jane and said that the story is about “a woman being integrated into the all-male space of the United States military.”

Owens added that the film is inspired by the story of a “loss of one woman's femininity to meet the grueling physical demands of a more masculine environment,” before sharing her thoughts on why Jada Pinkett Smith would be perfect for playing the titular role:

“And so though not perhaps the punchline that Chris Rock had intended, I have to agree that yes, Jada Pinkett would be the perfect individual to play that role in a remake. And not because of her hair, obviously, but because of her success in stripping her husband of any trace understanding of what it means to be a real man.”

The author went on to criticize Will Smith, saying that slapping a man across the face is not the real symbol of manhood:

“And let me tell you, Will, it isn't slapping a man across the face because your wife tells you to. I'm sorry to say that real manhood is not won on a stage at the Oscars with a meaningless trophy. Rather, real manhood begins and ends in your own household.”

Following her lengthy commentary, Candace Owens ended that interview by wishing Will Smith luck in finding his “real-life pursuit of happiness.”

Twitter reacts to Candace Owens’ take on Will Smith’s Oscars controversy

As Will Smith and Chris Rock’s slapping incident continued to make consistent headlines since the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Candace Owens provided a detailed analysis of the former’s behavior during her talk show.

Following her statement, several people took to Twitter to praise the host for her statement and understanding of the situation:

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Will or Jada Pinkett Smith will respond to Candace Owens’ thoughts about the Oscars controversy and their personal lives.

