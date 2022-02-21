The Candace Owens x Cardi B beef explained as latter slams political commentator for calling her 'uneducated'

Candace Owens recalled her old dispute with rapper Cardi B when she took a shot at the rapper during a recent appearance on the Full Send podcast this week.

Speaking about the artist, Owens called her uneducated and that she got embarrassed on Twitter. The author mentioned that Cardi was saying something about politics and she was responding.

Candace mentioned that she was not being rude and told Cardi that she does not know what country she’s in and how it works. The political commentator added:

“You know, she’s hardly, you know, when she types, there’s 87 typos in basic words. And yet, same thing, she’s mouthing off and saying things and she literally doesn’t understand like – I don’t even think she understands like, Congress has a Senate and a House of Representatives. She has no idea what she’s talking about.”

Miz Val @vrb1955 @Minuteman04 Where is Cardi B when you need her? Candace Owens is a misguided educated fool trying to make points with the wrong people and tripping over her own feet to do it @Minuteman04 Where is Cardi B when you need her? Candace Owens is a misguided educated fool trying to make points with the wrong people and tripping over her own feet to do it

Deedsoverwords @deedsoverwords @RealCandaceO "Con" "servant" gal candace not really mad at the highly successful @iamcardib . She's mad because she couldn't catch the eye of a blind mosquito to bite her. @RealCandaceO "Con" "servant" gal candace not really mad at the highly successful @iamcardib. She's mad because she couldn't catch the eye of a blind mosquito to bite her. https://t.co/XqZXtrxLFA

While responding to the talk show host’s clip shared on her Instagram page on February 17, the singer said:

“What’s embarrassing is that she tried to get her lawyers make me do a public apology after she been attacking me for months and try to make me pay her 75K in a month or she threatened to sue wit NO CASE….. Like how smart you are and don’t even know the law.”

Candace Owens and Cardi B’s dispute explained

Candance Owens and Cardi B’s feud started back in September 2020, when the former tweeted a clip of her interview with Ben Shapiro on his show. She admitted to her mutual disregard for Cardi after her hit WAP and her interview with Joe Biden.

Candace Owens and Cardi B's dispute started back in 2020 (Images via Jason Davis and Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The 32-year-old activist argued that Black Americans were insulted by the fact that Joe Biden suddenly appeared and came out since he was going to do an interview with Cardi B. They could have offered something better. She further added:

“I mean, this would be akin to Donald Trump saying, ‘I’m going to give no interviews,’ but he came up and he decided to give an interview to Justin Bieber…. Justin Bieber, I am sorry, I know you are Christian and I don’t want to put you in the same boat as Cardi B, but it would be absurd…. It’s because you’re pandering.”

The popular personalities then attacked each other on Twitter, with Cardi posting a video of her sister Hennessy Carolina and her girlfriend being harassed by Trump supporters since they were an Afro/Hispanic gay couple.

The 29-year-old songwriter spoke on the incident during an Instagram Live, responding to Owens’ The Ben Shapiro Show segment.

She argued and said that no matter how much she earns and how hard she works, she and her sister cannot be Free Americans. She then criticized the Trump supporters for harassing two lesbians.

