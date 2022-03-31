Video of Jada Pinkett Smith laughing as George Clooney makes fun of Will Smith resurfaces amid Chris Rock Oscars slap fiasco

A 2021 video of George Clooney trolling Will Smith on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's birthday has resurfaced online amidst the Will Smith-Chris Rock drama.

On September 22, 2021's episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, several celebrities, including Clooney, recorded video messages to be played on the special episode dedicated to Pinkett Smith's 50th birthday.

Some Quel Lost In the Woods @Quel_inthewoodz Y’all just watch how hard Jada “defending” Will when George Clooney throwing shade at him Y’all just watch how hard Jada “defending” Will when George Clooney throwing shade at him https://t.co/qw9gfkpgUt

In the little snippet that re-emerged, George Clooney was seen making fun of Will Smith as he asked The Matrix Revolutions actress how she "put up" with the actor.

In the next shot, Pinkett Smith was seen laughing at the question while she was accompanied by her daughter Willow and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Twitter reacts to George Clooney and Jada Pinkett's viral video

The viral video from the old episode of the Red Table Talk took Twitter by storm where the users were slamming the actress for not taking her husband's side and laughing at Clooney's joke, contrary to how Will Smith reacted to Chris Rock's comment in the 94th Academy Awards.

RealManAllen @RealManAllen73 Quick Question: So WHERE EXACTLY was all that smoke and energy when George Clooney basically told Jada that she married an inferior idiot? So why didn't Jada SLAP the gourmet coffee out of Clooney's mouth (instead of just laughing hysterically the way she did)?Hmmm. Quick Question: So WHERE EXACTLY was all that smoke and energy when George Clooney basically told Jada that she married an inferior idiot? So why didn't Jada SLAP the gourmet coffee out of Clooney's mouth (instead of just laughing hysterically the way she did)?Hmmm.

Austin_The_Great ♎ @Austin_TheGreat When roles are reversed. Jada didn't defend when George Clooney questioned her about Will. She laughed. It was on her birthday. When roles are reversed. Jada didn't defend when George Clooney questioned her about Will. She laughed. It was on her birthday. https://t.co/5kwz4o1jyq

Some even made fun of Will Smith for defending his wife when she did not give the same reaction to Clooney's joke.

Enprios @enprios @Dogsrgreat57 @kathygriffin No one knew about Jada's hair loss, as no one cares. She made it known by making her husband a fool. The joke was the mildest joke I've ever heard, Chris compared her to an other beautiful actress. Do me Chris! Tell me how I look like George Clooney so my wife can slap you. @Dogsrgreat57 @kathygriffin No one knew about Jada's hair loss, as no one cares. She made it known by making her husband a fool. The joke was the mildest joke I've ever heard, Chris compared her to an other beautiful actress. Do me Chris! Tell me how I look like George Clooney so my wife can slap you.

B Alejandro @BFlylistic @ProfBlacktruth That is why it is dangerous getting involved with a toxic instigating emasculating Jezebel. I think Jada is jealous of Will Smith. Laughing and mocking him right along with George Clooney. @ProfBlacktruth That is why it is dangerous getting involved with a toxic instigating emasculating Jezebel. I think Jada is jealous of Will Smith. Laughing and mocking him right along with George Clooney.

NavigateUS @us_navigate @benshapiro Come on, if George Clooney or Bradley Cooper did what Will did, Hollywood would burn and @jadapsmith would have supported it. She’s two-faced. @benshapiro Come on, if George Clooney or Bradley Cooper did what Will did, Hollywood would burn and @jadapsmith would have supported it. She’s two-faced.

What exactly did George Clooney ask Jada Pinkett Smith on her birthday?

While helping her celebrate her 50th birthday, George Clooney recorded a special message for Jada Pinkett Smith and revealed that they were asked to pop one question to the Red Table Talk host.

The Ocean's Eleven actor started the video by saying that he was hiding in a closet since his twins, Alexander and daughter Ella, whom he shares with international lawyer Amal Clooney, were bashing each other's heads with plastic swords and that he did not feel the right way to celebrate her birthday.

Clooney then jokingly wished Pinkett Smith a happy "39th" birthday to make himself feel better since he is 10 years older than the actress:

"Now, they tell me that you're turning 50, which — that's not possible because that would mean that I'm 60, and that's not possible. So you're 39. Happy 39th. And I'm 49. I like it a lot better."

The Gravity actor then took a dig at Pinkett Smith's husband, Will Smith. He said that he wanted to ask this question for a very long time and ultimately asked how did she put up with the Pursuit of Happyness actor:

"I mean, really, look, you're intelligent and talented and successful and beautiful, and you have all of these qualities that, quite honestly, Will doesn't have. And I wanna know how after all these years, you do it. How do you do it? How do you do it? "

Responding to the question, the Girls Trip star said that the most important thing is learning how to have a "friendship":

“I think that what you really have to learn is how to have a friendship. You know, ‘cause really, how do you put up with anybody? How do you put up with yourself?”

Pinkett Smith stated that after one learns to put up with themself, they may then learn to "put up with others."

The actor then spoke about the emotional maturity she needed to achieve before she could devote herself to her relationship, saying she truly had to take the time to learn how to love herself:

"Because how we love ourselves is how we show people how to love us."

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith got married in 1997. The duo share two kids: Jaden and Willow Smith.

