Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after being asked to, leaving Academy officials 'apoplectic'

Will Smith reportedly refused to leave the Oscars ceremony after slapping Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards. Sources close to the Academy told TMZ that President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson were among the officials who asked Smith to leave the venue.

However, the actor allegedly left officials “apoplectic” with his denial. Sources also claimed that the authorities were “furious” over the situation and engaged in “heated conversations” with Smith’s representatives backstage.

Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.

On Wednesday, the Academy issued an official statement about the incident and also spoke about the disciplinary proceedings that are currently being evaluated by authorities. The official action comes after The Academy denounced Will Smith and Chris Rock’s fiasco and said it does not condone “violence of any form.”

A look into The Academy’s statement about Will Smith and Chris Rock’s Oscars incident

The Academy said authorities were considering disciplinary proceedings against Will Smith (Image via Getty Images/Myung Chun)

The 94th Academy Awards witnessed one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the latter made a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

Sources claimed that the comedian was unaware of Pinkett Smith’s alopecia while making the joke and mentioned that the remark was not part of Rock’s rehearsed presenting duties. While Rock faced some criticism for his joke, Smith was largely condemned for his acts of violence.

Several people also expressed their disappointment at Smith receiving a standing ovation during his Best Actor win shortly after his public attack on Rock. Celebrities like Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes also questioned the Academy’s decision to allow Smith to continue with the show after the incident.

As the Oscars came to an end, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued an official statement about the incident. They revealed that officials asked Will Smith to leave the event shortly after the incident, but he refused to comply:

“Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”

The Academy also mentioned that the Board of Governors had already started disciplinary proceedings to decide Smith’s future in the organization and the consequences of his actions. They also highlighted the violations made by the King Richard star with his actions against Chris Rock:

“[Will Smith violated] the Academy's Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.”

The organization further mentioned that Smith’s actions were "deeply shocking” and a “traumatic event to witness in-person and on television.” The Academy even apologized to Chris Rock as well as their nominees, guests, and audiences:

“Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests, and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.”

E! News reported that, as per the Academy's statement, disciplinary actions are likely to include “suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.”

Additional consequences could also include being banned from the Academy events like future Oscars ceremonies.

Will Smith will reportedly be given at least 15 days' notice of the vote in relation to his behavior and will have the opportunity to defend himself with a written response.

He will also have the chance to be heard before a final decision is made and will be allowed to appeal the board's decision within 10 business days. The next meeting related to the situation is reportedly scheduled for April 18, 2022.

Smith has already issued a public apology to Chris Rock, but the latter has not responded to the apology so far. However, the comedian told the audience at his Boston comedy show that he was still "processing" the incident.

