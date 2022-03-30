What did Zoe Kravitz say about Will Smith? Scandal explained as comments about Jaden Smith at 14 resurface amid backlash

Zoe Kravitz recently took to Instagram to call out Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards.
The actress posted a photo of herself from the Oscars ceremony and wrote:
“Here’s a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.”
In another post, Kravitz shared a photo from the Vanity Fair Oscars Party and took another shot at Smith. She condemned the King Richard star’s words and actions against Rock:
“And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”
Although Kravitz didn't name Smith or Rock in her Instagram posts, her opinion on the situation was evident in her captions.
However, her comments backfired as social media users called out the actress for her past controversial remarks about Will Smith’s son, Jaden Smith.
A look into Zoe Kravitz’s comments on Jaden Smith
As Zoe Kravitz called out Will Smith for his behavior against Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, her past comments about Jaden Smith resurfaced online.
In a 2013 interview with V Magazine, the actress spoke about hanging out with her After Earth co-star Jaden Smith, who was just 14 years old at the time:
“There were moments that I was hanging out with Jaden and thinking, I can't believe you're 14, I have to check myself, like what I say to you.”
Kravitz praised her teen co-star's looks and personality before calling her own remarks “inappropriate”:
“He has so much personality and so much swag, he is so much cooler than I am. And he's so handsome, I was always like, when you're older, you know, we'll hang out… Nope, that's inappropriate, you're 14.”
As the comments came to light once again, social media users attempted to cancel The Batman star for the remarks.
Twitter calls out Zoe Kravitz after Will Smith shade
Zoe Kravitz found herself on the Twitter trending page after throwing shade at Will Smith for hitting Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Although the actress received support from many of her friends and colleagues, her comments failed to impress some people in the online community.
A number of users called out Kravitz and criticized the actress for her controversial remarks about Jaden Smith in the past:
As major backlash continues to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Kravitz will address the situation in the days to come.
The latest drama comes in the wake of Will Smith and Chris Rock’s slapping incident that took the entertainment world by storm. During the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Smith hit Rock onstage after the latter made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.
Smith has since issued an apology for his behavior, but Rock is yet to provide an official statement about the situation.