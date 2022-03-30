What did Zoe Kravitz say about Will Smith? Scandal explained as comments about Jaden Smith at 14 resurface amid backlash

Zoe Kravitz recently took to Instagram to call out Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards.

The actress posted a photo of herself from the Oscars ceremony and wrote:

“Here’s a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.”

In another post, Kravitz shared a photo from the Vanity Fair Oscars Party and took another shot at Smith. She condemned the King Richard star’s words and actions against Rock:

“And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

Although Kravitz didn't name Smith or Rock in her Instagram posts, her opinion on the situation was evident in her captions.

However, her comments backfired as social media users called out the actress for her past controversial remarks about Will Smith’s son, Jaden Smith.

A look into Zoe Kravitz’s comments on Jaden Smith

As Zoe Kravitz called out Will Smith for his behavior against Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, her past comments about Jaden Smith resurfaced online.

In a 2013 interview with V Magazine, the actress spoke about hanging out with her After Earth co-star Jaden Smith, who was just 14 years old at the time:

“There were moments that I was hanging out with Jaden and thinking, I can't believe you're 14, I have to check myself, like what I say to you.”

glocktavious @glocktavious1 Anyways heres Zoe Kravitz referring to a 16 year old Jaden Smith as “her date” “the love of her life” and expressing that she “loves him” all at her big age of 26 Anyways heres Zoe Kravitz referring to a 16 year old Jaden Smith as “her date” “the love of her life” and expressing that she “loves him” all at her big age of 26 https://t.co/jBtC2TPbe1

Kravitz praised her teen co-star's looks and personality before calling her own remarks “inappropriate”:

“He has so much personality and so much swag, he is so much cooler than I am. And he's so handsome, I was always like, when you're older, you know, we'll hang out… Nope, that's inappropriate, you're 14.”

As the comments came to light once again, social media users attempted to cancel The Batman star for the remarks.

Twitter calls out Zoe Kravitz after Will Smith shade

Twitter called out Zoe Kravitz for her past comments on Jaden Smith (Image via Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Zoe Kravitz found herself on the Twitter trending page after throwing shade at Will Smith for hitting Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Although the actress received support from many of her friends and colleagues, her comments failed to impress some people in the online community.

A number of users called out Kravitz and criticized the actress for her controversial remarks about Jaden Smith in the past:

ceo of kory @korysverse zoe kravitz being weird as hell and we’d genuinely have no idea if it wasn’t for that instagram post?? zoe kravitz being weird as hell and we’d genuinely have no idea if it wasn’t for that instagram post??

Corn͏ 🌟 @cornskiii 🏾‍♂️ you tellin me zoe kravitz was tryna flirt wit a 14 year old jaden smith yet tried to diss will smith on instagram🏾‍♂️ you tellin me zoe kravitz was tryna flirt wit a 14 year old jaden smith yet tried to diss will smith on instagram😭😭🏊🏾‍♂️

Thin Poppa Pump |💟| @MillyBeamen Zoe Kravitz was 25 years old saying that she had to check herself over flirting with Jaden Smith who wasn't old enough to take his SAT's yet... Zoe Kravitz was 25 years old saying that she had to check herself over flirting with Jaden Smith who wasn't old enough to take his SAT's yet... https://t.co/AutLpsmfgw

So the fact she’s throwing shade at Will should be seen in a whole new light. Something clearly took place behind the scenes and she’s bitter about it. BIRACIALS OUT ❌ @ohmygrluvr zoe kravitz also a predator btw zoe kravitz also a predator btw https://t.co/LlZeqvTP5j The crazy thing about this “Zoe Kravitz being a predator” storyline is that the victim was with Will Smith’s son Jaden.So the fact she’s throwing shade at Will should be seen in a whole new light. Something clearly took place behind the scenes and she’s bitter about it. twitter.com/ohmygrluvr/sta… The crazy thing about this “Zoe Kravitz being a predator” storyline is that the victim was with Will Smith’s son Jaden. So the fact she’s throwing shade at Will should be seen in a whole new light. Something clearly took place behind the scenes and she’s bitter about it. twitter.com/ohmygrluvr/sta…

SK⚡️ @raptalksk zoe kravitz was out here thirsting over a 14 year old jaden smith WHAT zoe kravitz was out here thirsting over a 14 year old jaden smith WHAT

jazz in a jane austen novel. @handeswife someone tells zoe kravitz that we don’t care & her dresses were ugly anyway someone tells zoe kravitz that we don’t care & her dresses were ugly anyway https://t.co/o4MVmy6v10

Z @jsfrom63rd will smith one of the pioneers for major black roles in hollywood and yall think we’re gonna allow random nepotism babies to drag him as if theyve ever had to work for anything a day in their lives? zoe kravitz ur time has come! will smith one of the pioneers for major black roles in hollywood and yall think we’re gonna allow random nepotism babies to drag him as if theyve ever had to work for anything a day in their lives? zoe kravitz ur time has come! https://t.co/CYCu4KP6Ol

oba @obaawolowo zoe kravitz after getting exposed for flirting with a 14 year old jaden smith’s zoe kravitz after getting exposed for flirting with a 14 year old jaden smith’s https://t.co/dthWiEAKxQ

e @serpentarq zoe kravitz should've just sat there and ate her food why does every celebrity feel the need to make a statement about this incident zoe kravitz should've just sat there and ate her food why does every celebrity feel the need to make a statement about this incident https://t.co/4CdEUGDk6B

jada @povjada zoe kravitz opened her mouth snd yall ended her in less than 20 minutes im CRYING zoe kravitz opened her mouth snd yall ended her in less than 20 minutes im CRYING https://t.co/P5Ab4sEpY3

𝙏𝙖𝙧𝙖 𝘼𝙣𝙜𝙚𝙡 🕊Songs Inside My Head OUT NOW @TaraAng1111 The rise and fall of Zoë Kravitz in 2 weeks needs to be studied cuz 🥴 The rise and fall of Zoë Kravitz in 2 weeks needs to be studied cuz 🥴 https://t.co/rhjyrnwlyj

As major backlash continues to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Kravitz will address the situation in the days to come.

The latest drama comes in the wake of Will Smith and Chris Rock’s slapping incident that took the entertainment world by storm. During the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Smith hit Rock onstage after the latter made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

Smith has since issued an apology for his behavior, but Rock is yet to provide an official statement about the situation.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh