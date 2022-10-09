“How you gone kick me off”: Kanye West returns to Twitter as Instagram accounts gets restricted amid anti-Semitic controversy

American rapper Kanye West has returned to Twitter after his Instagram account was restricted for violating the platform's policies.

On October 8, the 45-year-old star took to his Twitter handle to share a throwback picture and criticize Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

ye @kanyewest Look at this Mark



How you gone kick me off instagram



You used to be my nigga Look at this Mark How you gone kick me off instagram You used to be my nigga https://t.co/YQzjw01jur

"Look at this Mark. How you gone kick me off Instagram. You used to be my n***a."

Kanye West returned to Twitter after nearly two years. He last used Twitter after the US Presidential election in November 2020. Lauding his comeback, Elon Musk, who recently confirmed his plans to buy the social media platform, wrote:

"Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!"

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, a Meta representative confirmed that the company has deleted content from the rapper's Instagram handle, which would make his account still visible but he won't be able to share posts, write comments or send messages. However, the rep did not reveal which post/posts violated the platform's policies.

Kanye West was called out for sharing anti-Semitic thoughts and posts

On October 7, Kanye West took to his Instagram handle to share screenshots of his messages with Sean "Diddy" Combs, where the Famous singer allegedly seemed to claim that Combs was governed by Jewish people. As per NBC news, he captioned the now-deleted post:

"Jesus is Jew."

Kanye's language and sentiments were criticized not only by several users but also by the advocacy group American Jewish Committee (AJC). The organization took to its Instagram handle on October 7 to call out the rapper for sharing “anti-Jewish posts” and for “rants laden with racist and antisemitic undertones.”

"Kanye West should figure out how to make a point without using antisemitism. Over the last week, the musician has fomented hatred of Jews."

They also slammed Kanye West's latest interview on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight for perpetuating Jewish stereotypes. The rapper said that the peace treaty with the UAE, which was obtained by Jared Kushner, was only to "make money."

"The greed theme has led to a long list of Jewish stereotypes, such as being money-oriented or controlling the world's finances. The control theme seeks to falsely portray Jews as secret puppet masters ruling over others. Ye needs to learn that words matter."

Marc Lamont Hill @marclamonthill Kanye West decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt is disgusting, dangerous, and irresponsible. Some of y’all will rush to defend him. You should ask yourselves why… Kanye West decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt is disgusting, dangerous, and irresponsible. Some of y’all will rush to defend him. You should ask yourselves why… https://t.co/YT4a6c9tKI

Kanye West has been making headlines for a string of controversies which began earlier this week when he wore a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt to Paris Fashion Week where he had his YZYSZN9 fashion show.

Not only did the rapper wear it, but several models and even political commentator Candace Owens were photographed in it. Later on, West garnered severe backlash on social media after he stated that the Black Lives Matter movement was a scam.

West's Instagram account was also suspended in March 2022 after he used a racist slur to curse The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

Poll : 0 votes