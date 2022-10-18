"I don't like the term anti-Semitic": Kanye and Chris Cuomo get involved in heated exchange during NewsNation segment

American rapper Kanye West got into a heated verbal exchange with NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo. On October 17, the 45-year-old rapper joined Cuomo for a 20-minute segment on the channel where he defended his recent anti-Semitic remarks made on social media and interviews.

West, who was in his car during the interview, addressed his recent statements and said:

Watch newsnationnow.com/joinus @ChrisCuomo questions Ye if it's possible that antisemitic comments he's made violated social media apps' community guidelines. "I don't believe in that term… I classify as Jew also, so I actually can't be an antisemite," Ye says.Watch #CUOMO .@ChrisCuomo questions Ye if it's possible that antisemitic comments he's made violated social media apps' community guidelines. "I don't believe in that term… I classify as Jew also, so I actually can't be an antisemite," Ye says.Watch #CUOMO: newsnationnow.com/joinus https://t.co/EZtvlV9awD

“I don’t like the term anti-Semitic. It’s been a term that’s allowed people, specifically in my industry, to get away with murder—sometimes literally—and get away with robbing and doing bad [to] people. … You’re saying it’s anti-Semitic, but I don’t believe in that term. One thing is, Black people are also Jew. I classify as Jew also, so I actually can’t be a anti-Semite. So the term is actually, uh, it’s not factual.”

As Chris Cuomo interrupted Ye stating, "You have to understand how..," the rapper cut him off and continued talking.

“Everyone wants to shoot the messenger...but the thing is, the Jewish people that I’m talking about don’t have to understand. And that is that privilege that I’m not going to allow.”

Kanye West claims the "Jewish" media keeps his "crazy" narrative going, Chris Cuomo fires back

In the same interview, Kanye West also spoke about the backlash he faced after wearing the controversial "White Lives Matter" t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week.

#CUOMO @ChrisCuomo counters Ye's antisemitc comments: "I know you are intelligent and understand that when you target people because of their faith, other people may do so the same… We don't want to tolerate that. .@ChrisCuomo counters Ye's antisemitc comments: "I know you are intelligent and understand that when you target people because of their faith, other people may do so the same… We don't want to tolerate that.#CUOMO https://t.co/mdTem0TXau

“When I wore the ‘white lives matter’ t-shirt, the Jewish underground media mafia already started attacking me. They canceled my four SoFi Stadium shows, they had the press—the same people, the…outlets that when I was arguing with Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah, they called me an abuser for arguing with people about my ex-wife and my family, and when I get to see my kids and when I don’t. And they just immediately disrespect me, they keep the ‘crazy’ narrative going, they never call me a billionaire.”

However, Chris Cuomo did not hold himself back and called out West again for his anti-Semitic views.

Nicholas Fondacaro @NickFondacaro Cuomo rightly pushes back and affirms: "There is no Jewish media cabal mafia. That is either a figment of your imagination or a projection of a prejudice." He also says bad deals Ye might have had are about the individual people involved and "not about their religion or faith." Cuomo rightly pushes back and affirms: "There is no Jewish media cabal mafia. That is either a figment of your imagination or a projection of a prejudice." He also says bad deals Ye might have had are about the individual people involved and "not about their religion or faith." https://t.co/yiHc294rV6

“Look, there is no Jewish media, cabal, mafia. That is a figment of either your imagination or a projection of a prejudice. You may have had bad business dealings with people—it’s about those people. It’s not about their religion or faith. And I know that you’re intelligent and understand that when you target people because of their faith, other people may do so the same.”

To this, Kanye West responded that he does not "tolerate it as a black person," and that over half of the Hollywood executives and CEOs are Jewish.

“You can’t tell me what to do or feel.”

Twitter reactions on Kanye West's remarks

After Kanye West's remarks on Chris Cuomo's show went viral, the Twitterverse bashed the rapper again for his unfiltered comments. While some applauded Cuomo for standing up to Ye, others criticized the anchor for interviewing the rapper and giving him a platform to broadcast his controversial thoughts.

Many users also expressed concern over Kanye West's declining mental health.

Ronald Jay Edwin Sr @RonaldJEdwinSr Just watched his interview on Chris Cuomo show. Kayne is not only an idiot but he’s illiterate has no communication skills and is an antisemite. The fact that he was so concerned about whether they call him ye.. Kanye West shows you how out of touch with reality he is.. Just watched his interview on Chris Cuomo show. Kayne is not only an idiot but he’s illiterate has no communication skills and is an antisemite. The fact that he was so concerned about whether they call him ye.. Kanye West shows you how out of touch with reality he is..

Pastor Charles Burnett-Morrow @RevChasBM I was going to watch Chris Cuomo's new show tonight, BUT, then I saw he was actually interviewing Kanye West. And Kanye trying to be interviewed while he being driven around in a car. I have no time for that lunatic. So, sorry Chris... Apparently you are no longer doing serious. I was going to watch Chris Cuomo's new show tonight, BUT, then I saw he was actually interviewing Kanye West. And Kanye trying to be interviewed while he being driven around in a car. I have no time for that lunatic. So, sorry Chris... Apparently you are no longer doing serious.

Doris Frayer @dwfrayer @NancyLeeGrahn It's amazing that Kim isn't crazier than a bat to put up with Kanye. Chris Cuomo was a gentleman on his show tonight to put up with him spewing his lies about Jews, insinuating people r against him & insinuating he cares about black people!Blacks don't know him! @NancyLeeGrahn It's amazing that Kim isn't crazier than a bat to put up with Kanye. Chris Cuomo was a gentleman on his show tonight to put up with him spewing his lies about Jews, insinuating people r against him & insinuating he cares about black people!Blacks don't know him!

BUSTA @Bustamante1 Watching interview with Ye formerly Kanye with Chris Cuomo is the saddest collapse of a human being. Watching interview with Ye formerly Kanye with Chris Cuomo is the saddest collapse of a human being.

WTFUSA😒 @dudeonthebay Ye is on Cuomo rambling incoherently trying to defend his antisemitism but it’s the stunned and concerned look on Chris Cuomo’s face that tells the story. Kanye is clearly in the midst of a mental health crisis and with unlimited cash this isn’t going to end well. Ye is on Cuomo rambling incoherently trying to defend his antisemitism but it’s the stunned and concerned look on Chris Cuomo’s face that tells the story. Kanye is clearly in the midst of a mental health crisis and with unlimited cash this isn’t going to end well.

I love Chris and I'm happy to see back on TV but why are people continuing to give this man a platform to speak about ANYTHING right now?!?!?! Now #ChrisCuomo is interviewing #Kanye ! 🤦🏾‍♀️I love Chris and I'm happy to see back on TV but why are people continuing to give this man a platform to speak about ANYTHING right now?!?!?! Now #ChrisCuomo is interviewing #Kanye! 🤦🏾‍♀️I love Chris and I'm happy to see back on TV but why are people continuing to give this man a platform to speak about ANYTHING right now?!?!?!

Christopher Wiggins @CWNewser I’m not a doctor, but I can spot a person having a manic episode and Kanye or Ye or whatever he wants to be called exhibited that in this crazy Chris Cuomo interview that is as much clickbaity as it is mind-blowing.



In this clip, the patient presents as non-compliant. I’m not a doctor, but I can spot a person having a manic episode and Kanye or Ye or whatever he wants to be called exhibited that in this crazy Chris Cuomo interview that is as much clickbaity as it is mind-blowing.In this clip, the patient presents as non-compliant. https://t.co/CNlCP8WFPN

Kanye West is not well. Not an excuse for his comments that are abhorrent and not true. But he his not well. Ye Live With Chris Cuomo:Kanye West is not well. Not an excuse for his comments that are abhorrent and not true. But he his not well.

Kanye "Ye" West has been making headlines for weeks, beginning the spree by wearing his "White Lives Matter" t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week. He was also restricted from Instagram and Twitter for posting anti-Semitic content.

