"I don't like the term anti-Semitic": Kanye and Chris Cuomo get involved in heated exchange during NewsNation segment

American rapper Kanye West got into a heated verbal exchange with NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo. On October 17, the 45-year-old rapper joined Cuomo for a 20-minute segment on the channel where he defended his recent anti-Semitic remarks made on social media and interviews.
West, who was in his car during the interview, addressed his recent statements and said:
“I don’t like the term anti-Semitic. It’s been a term that’s allowed people, specifically in my industry, to get away with murder—sometimes literally—and get away with robbing and doing bad [to] people. … You’re saying it’s anti-Semitic, but I don’t believe in that term. One thing is, Black people are also Jew. I classify as Jew also, so I actually can’t be a anti-Semite. So the term is actually, uh, it’s not factual.”
As Chris Cuomo interrupted Ye stating, "You have to understand how..," the rapper cut him off and continued talking.
“Everyone wants to shoot the messenger...but the thing is, the Jewish people that I’m talking about don’t have to understand. And that is that privilege that I’m not going to allow.”
Kanye West claims the "Jewish" media keeps his "crazy" narrative going, Chris Cuomo fires back
In the same interview, Kanye West also spoke about the backlash he faced after wearing the controversial "White Lives Matter" t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week.
“When I wore the ‘white lives matter’ t-shirt, the Jewish underground media mafia already started attacking me. They canceled my four SoFi Stadium shows, they had the press—the same people, the…outlets that when I was arguing with Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah, they called me an abuser for arguing with people about my ex-wife and my family, and when I get to see my kids and when I don’t. And they just immediately disrespect me, they keep the ‘crazy’ narrative going, they never call me a billionaire.”
However, Chris Cuomo did not hold himself back and called out West again for his anti-Semitic views.
“Look, there is no Jewish media, cabal, mafia. That is a figment of either your imagination or a projection of a prejudice. You may have had bad business dealings with people—it’s about those people. It’s not about their religion or faith. And I know that you’re intelligent and understand that when you target people because of their faith, other people may do so the same.”
To this, Kanye West responded that he does not "tolerate it as a black person," and that over half of the Hollywood executives and CEOs are Jewish.
“You can’t tell me what to do or feel.”
Twitter reactions on Kanye West's remarks
After Kanye West's remarks on Chris Cuomo's show went viral, the Twitterverse bashed the rapper again for his unfiltered comments. While some applauded Cuomo for standing up to Ye, others criticized the anchor for interviewing the rapper and giving him a platform to broadcast his controversial thoughts.
Many users also expressed concern over Kanye West's declining mental health.
Kanye "Ye" West has been making headlines for weeks, beginning the spree by wearing his "White Lives Matter" t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week. He was also restricted from Instagram and Twitter for posting anti-Semitic content.
Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki