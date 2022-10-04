“I have learned lessons”: Chris Cuomo returns to television following CNN firing

American journalist Chris Cuomo returned to primetime news for the first time since he was fired from CNN for aiding his brother.

On October 3, the 52-year-old personality appeared on NewsNation's new show, Cuomo, and insisted that he has "learned lessons" from his past mistakes.

He said:

“I have learned lessons — good and bad — in the past many months.”

Furthermore, he stated that his new comeback show will be "topical, not typical."

He continued:

“I would like to dive right into the issues that are being ignored at home and abroad and the game that is driving our politics, but obviously, this show is not a normal show start, given how I got here. I have been humbled by what happened and I am also hungry to do better in a way that I was not before."

In December 2021, Chris Cuomo was fired by CNN after it was unveiled that he had been using his media sources to secretly advise his brother, the then-governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo when he was facing allegations of s*xual harassment. At the time, CNN said that their former employee had violated the journalistic standards of the network.

Chris Cuomo took help from his near and dear ones

During his primetime debut, Chris Cuomo said that he took help from his close ones after getting fired from CNN.

He mentioned:

“I have relied on my family, friends and therapist, and thankfully, it has been the case that what doesn’t kill us does makes us stronger.”

Cuomo's CNN show ranked first in both 2019 and 2020, with two million nightly viewers in 2020. Whereas, The Washington Post reported that NewsNation only had an average of 46,000 viewers for prime-time news.

Speaking about his new show, Chris Cuomo said he has an in-depth knowledge of politics, thanks to his father and brother, and has a lot to give on the show.

Expanding on the same, he said:

“I was raised by a giant named Mario Cuomo, a major voice for the old Democratic Party. I have seen the inner workings of campaigns and the interplay between politics and government and the interplay between the media and those in power in a way few others in my position have.”

Chris Cuomo's new show is all set to see guests like Bill Maher, Whoopi Goldberg, Tulsi Gabbard, and Anthony Fauci in its very first week. Guests on his first episode on Monday featured Dan Rather, Maher, and John Bolton.

After getting fired from CNN, Cuomo joined NewsNation with a much lower salary. In July, sources told The New York Post that the journalist is currently making $1 million annually as compared to $6 million a year at CNN.

Moreover, he is also suing his previous network for $125 million in unpaid wages.

Poll : 0 votes