Who owns NewsNation? Channel history explored as former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo joins network as primetime host

American news presenter Chris Cuomo will be joining Nextar's NewsNation this fall to host a primetime show for the cable network.

In December 2021, the 51-year-old media personality was fired by news giant CNN after details of his involvement with his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's s*xual harassment allegations came to the limelight. Cuomo allegedly used to serve as an informal adviser to Andrew while still working for CNN and SiriusXM, where he hosted a two-hour a day radio show.

The announcement of his new job came during an interview on Dan Abrams Live, on July 26. The hourlong chat, which was Cuomo's first exclusive since his firing, touched upon various topics related to his life.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Cuomo discussed his upcoming role and show during the interview, stating:

“I want to find a way to help people, I am going to come to newsNation and I want to build something special here. I’ve decided that I can’t go back to what people see as ‘the big game,’ I think we need insurgent media, I think we need outlets that aren’t fringe and just trying to fill their pockets.”

Further in the interview, Cuomo also denied allegations of s*xual assault raised against him after his exit from CNN.

Chris Cuomo's new workplace, NewsNation, was started in 1978

NewsNation, which was earlier known as WGN America, was founded by Perry A. Sook, who is also the CEO of Nextar. The station, which started as a local news server in Chicago, now owns 200+ other channels and stations in America.

Currently, NewsNation is headed by Michael Corn, who previously served as the executive producer of ABC’s Good Morning America. Other senior management posts are held by Chris Seper (vice president and general manager of NewsNation Digital), Cherie Grzech (managing editor and vice president of news), John Ferracane (vice president of news and content), and Sunny Singh (news director of NewsNation Digital).

In his recent interview with Dan Abrams, Chris Cuomo stated that CNN's network president Jeff Zucker was aware that he was involved with his brother and the assistance he was providing. More so, it was reported in March 2022 that Cuomo's lawyers had demanded a $125 million arbitration against CNN since several top executives were aware of his situation.

Chris Cuomo said that "there were no secrets" and that he "never lied" about helping his brother.

“I love my brother. The rule in my family is very simple: Family. Trouble. Go. Other people have the luxury of judging allegations and situations. For me, it was about helping out my brother in a hard way, and doing it in a way that I didn’t think comprised what matters. That is what guided me.”

However, on his recent podcast called The Chris Cuomo Project, the television presenter said that even though he was fired from CNN, he would still "never be a hater." Cuomo worked with CNN for almost 10 years. He hosted both “Cuomo Prime Time,” which was for a time CNN’s most-watched program, and helped launch “New Day,” a morning show.

