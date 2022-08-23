Anthony Fauci net worth: Salary and fortune explored as White House chief medical advisor announces he will step down in December

On Monday, August 22, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced that he will be stepping down as the chief medical advisor to the US President in December 2022.

Apart from being the Chief Medical Advisor, Fauci was also Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation.

As per his statement on Monday, by the end of this year, he will be vacating his positions at the NIAID as well.

According to data pooled from multiple sources, Dr. Anthony Fauci's net worth can be estimated to stand at approximately $8 million.

Fauci, who is currently 81 years old, has been the White House Chief Medical Advisor since Ronald Reagan was president and has served as the Director of NIAID for over 38 years.

Exploring the details of Dr. Anthony Fauci's net worth

In January 2022, Senator Roger Marshall obtained a Forbes report of Fauci's FY2020 income disclosure, according to which, Dr. Fauci's household net worth was estimated to be over $10.4 million.

This is a combination of Fauci's $8 million net worth alongside the assets of his wife Christine Grady, who has her own investments totaling $2.1 million.

Later, an auditor for the publication found that the Fauci's investments totaled around $8.4 million. It was reported that the expert doctor had around $640,000, alongside a revocable trust worth around $5.29 million, and a defined benefit brokerage account holding over $2.4 million. (It is important to note that these figures are over two years old.)

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Fauci's annual salary for 2020 was around $434,312, making him the highest-paid federal employee in the last few years. This salary, combined with royalty income and financial dividends, brings his yearly income up to $1 million.

Fauci's involvement as a government employee for over five decades is significant in contributing to his net worth. A major portion of his earnings may have also been due to his book series - Harrison's Principles of Internal Medicine.

It must be noted that Fauci's overall net worth at any given time is also dependent on his stock investments.

What did Dr. Anthony Fauci say about his decision to step down in December?

While Fauci did not specify any particular reason behind his decision to step down, he largely claimed that the decision stems from a desire "to pursue the next chapter" of his life. The physician and immunologist further specified that he would not be retiring from medicine altogether.

Anthony Fauci said:

"While I am moving on from my current positions, I am not retiring. After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field. I want to use what I have learned as NIAID Director to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats."

In his statement, the physician-scientist added that he will be assisting the NIAID in the process of a smooth "leadership transition" and further emphasised that he was confident that he was leaving his "work in very capable hands."

No exact date has been set for his departure yet.

