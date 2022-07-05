Is weed illegal in Russia? Charge explored as Brittney Griner letter to Joe Biden goes viral

American basketball player Brittney Griner sent a handwritten letter to President Joe Biden asking for his help in releasing her and other American detainees from Russia, further stating she fears she might never return to her homeland.
Most of the context of the letter, which was passed through the White House via her representatives, remains private. According to Griner's agent Lindsay Kagawa, Colas it was delivered on July 4, i.e. Independence Day.
Revealing excerpts from her handwritten appeal, the 31-year-old star's representative shared:
"As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever."
The star basketball player was arrested by the Russian Federal Customs Service after they allegedly found cannabis cartridges in her carry bag at an airport near the country's capital, Moscow.
Cannabis happens to be illegal in Russia and as per the Russian authorities, the weed found in Griner's luggage was of a "significant amount". This means that if convicted, she could face up to 10 years in jail for it.
Twitter supported Brittney Griner's appeal to President Joe Biden
The Twitterati were quick to back the two-time US Olympic gold medallist Brittney Griner's appeal on the social media platform. Several users also slammed the President for his late actions, reiterating how ex-President Donald Trump "threatened a trade war" when rapper ASAP Rocky was detained in Sweden.
Brittney Griner's "freedom" has a different meaning this year
Further in the letter, Brittney Griner mentioned how her father had served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam war and how she was celebrating Independence Day differently this time.
"On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran. It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.”
In conclusion, she asked Biden to do "whatever" he could to "restore" her freedom and get her back home.
"I miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now."
Following her secret appearance in Moscow's Khimki court on June 27, Brittney Griner's detention was extended for another six months, until December 20. She was photographed in handcuffs in pictures that went viral over the internet.
Griner's trial began on July 1 and it is assumed that Russia could use the player in a high-profile prisoner swap, as per The Guardian.
The US White House National Security Council has responded to Griner's letter via its spokeswoman Adrienne Watson. As per Watson, President Biden and the US government were working "aggressively" and "using every available means" to bring the basketball player and other "wrongfully detained" Americans back home.