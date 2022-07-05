Create
Is weed illegal in Russia? Charge explored as Brittney Griner letter to Joe Biden goes viral

Brittney Griner was arrested for alleged possession of cannabis oil in her luggage in Russia. (Image via Barry Gossage/Getty, Bloomberg/Getty)
Nikita Nikhil
ANALYST
Modified Jul 05, 2022 04:40 PM IST

American basketball player Brittney Griner sent a handwritten letter to President Joe Biden asking for his help in releasing her and other American detainees from Russia, further stating she fears she might never return to her homeland.

Most of the context of the letter, which was passed through the White House via her representatives, remains private. According to Griner's agent Lindsay Kagawa, Colas it was delivered on July 4, i.e. Independence Day.

Revealing excerpts from her handwritten appeal, the 31-year-old star's representative shared:

"As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever."
NEW: A letter from Brittney Griner was sent to the White House today, making a direct appeal to President Biden for her freedom. Representatives shared the following excerpts: https://t.co/pvh4IpOfou

The star basketball player was arrested by the Russian Federal Customs Service after they allegedly found cannabis cartridges in her carry bag at an airport near the country's capital, Moscow.

Cannabis happens to be illegal in Russia and as per the Russian authorities, the weed found in Griner's luggage was of a "significant amount". This means that if convicted, she could face up to 10 years in jail for it.

Twitter supported Brittney Griner's appeal to President Joe Biden

The Twitterati were quick to back the two-time US Olympic gold medallist Brittney Griner's appeal on the social media platform. Several users also slammed the President for his late actions, reiterating how ex-President Donald Trump "threatened a trade war" when rapper ASAP Rocky was detained in Sweden.

Happy 4th of July @POTUS @VP 🇺🇸@brittneygriner an American, Olympian/Gold medalist continues to be wrongfully detained💔. Please help bring Brit home to family, friends and all those that love her! #WeAreBG God Continue to cover her mind and spirit 🙏🏾 https://t.co/D8ymLLmFNS
.@ESPN Brittney Griner sent President Biden (@POTUS) a letter today. That hasn’t made your ticker yet. Let us help you: 🗣WNBA STAR BRITTNEY GRINER MAKES DIRECT APPEAL, “I’m terrified I might be here (Russia) forever!” 🗣Today is Griner’s 137th day of wrongful detainment.
When A$AP Rocky was being detained in Sweden, Trump threatened a trade war with the nation if they refused to release him.Putin has Brittney Griner detained and Joe Biden couldn’t care less about her or helping get her out.Joe don’t care about Black folks.
Trump saved Asap rocky from jail penetrations in less than 48 hours. Brittney Griner been locked up for 2 years and when they asked Biden all he said was https://t.co/e4OnJWGFIc
It has been 137 days since our friend, Brittney Griner, has been wrongfully detained in Russia. It is time for her to come home. @WhiteHouse @potus @vp , we are paying attention and we are counting on you. #WeAreBG
I am just sick @brittneygriner is still enduring this hell but I am also so grateful to see her face and hope that she knows she is loved and supported here. We MUST get her home. Please @POTUS twitter.com/nytimes/status…
How deeply sad is it that Brittney Griner sent a handwritten letter to President Biden, beseeching him not to forget about her?
Bring Brittney Griner home @POTUS @WhiteHouse @POTUS !! If she was a white woman baller, she would be home right now. https://t.co/v2t0lVXQUr
Biden needs to help Brittney Griner https://t.co/AaxpMLkpqt
President Biden please help bring home Brittney Griner. @POTUS
Brittney Griner is a political prisoner, plain and simple. She does not belong in a Russian prison. President Biden must do everything in his power to secure her release, and other American detainees. Do whatever it takes, @POTUS.
💔😢Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody for almost 5 months. Whenever you can bring back an American citizen, so their loved ones can find comfort...Please, Mr. President. @POTUS Do what you can.#BrittneyGriner #DemVoice1 twitter.com/TJQuinnESPN/st… https://t.co/2W6A1dVcYU
I cannot believe there's people laughing about Brittney Griner's difficult situation💔 It's not even funny, it's serious and heartbreaking. Bring Brittney Griner home asap, @POTUS and @WhiteHouse #WeAreBG #FreeBrittneyGriner

Brittney Griner's "freedom" has a different meaning this year

Further in the letter, Brittney Griner mentioned how her father had served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam war and how she was celebrating Independence Day differently this time.

"On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran. It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.”

In conclusion, she asked Biden to do "whatever" he could to "restore" her freedom and get her back home.

I'm terrified': Brittney Griner sends Biden handwritten letter amid trial in RussiaWNBA star, being tried on drug smuggling charges, wrote July 4th and the freedom it enables mean "something completely different to me this year."#FreeBrittneyGriner #OurBlueVoice #ProudBlue22 https://t.co/korK261prR
"I miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now."

Following her secret appearance in Moscow's Khimki court on June 27, Brittney Griner's detention was extended for another six months, until December 20. She was photographed in handcuffs in pictures that went viral over the internet.

Griner's trial began on July 1 and it is assumed that Russia could use the player in a high-profile prisoner swap, as per The Guardian.

The US White House National Security Council has responded to Griner's letter via its spokeswoman Adrienne Watson. As per Watson, President Biden and the US government were working "aggressively" and "using every available means" to bring the basketball player and other "wrongfully detained" Americans back home.

