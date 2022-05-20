Rihanna welcomes first child with A$AP Rocky and netizens can't keep calm: Details explored

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on May 13 in Los Angeles. This is the couple's first child. However, neither the singer nor the rapper has officially announced the birth. The name of the child has not been revealed too.

She announced her pregnancy with a photoshoot in January of this year.

Ronald Fenty, the singer's father, believes she will be a "wonderful" mother. He says :

“I couldn’t be happier for my daughter, I jumped for joy when I heard [the news]. She’s always wanted to have kids.”

The couple made news in April when they had a rave-themed baby shower. The attendees were asked to dress in dazzling neon-colored clothing for the intimate gathering.

Twitter explodes following the arrival of Rihanna's first child

The singer has an immense fanbase, and, naturally, her followers were overjoyed with the news. Take a look at how fans are congratulating the singer and A$AP Rocky.

Beinggiddy @beinggiddy Rihanna's baby is already rich within living for less than 24hrs in this world Rihanna's baby is already rich within living for less than 24hrs in this world

Some admirers claimed to have been aware of the delivery days before.

♛ OLA ฿ @h0llaOla Congratulations to Rihanna and Asap Rocky on the birth of their baby Congratulations to Rihanna and Asap Rocky on the birth of their baby ❤️ https://t.co/uAerl3pJii

memory lane @bitchiwas999 ASAP Rocky gotta recreate this pic with him & Rihanna’s baby ASAP Rocky gotta recreate this pic with him & Rihanna’s baby https://t.co/PUm1KXGdZc

Co – Star @costarastrology Rihanna’s baby showing up on the last day of Taurus season is such a Taurus move Rihanna’s baby showing up on the last day of Taurus season is such a Taurus move

allure @alluregaga2 Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy! Congratulations to him for having Rih as his mother Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy! Congratulations to him for having Rih as his mother❤️ https://t.co/raSUcadyU6

raveen marie 🌹 @xoraveen Rihanna had a baby boy 🥺 and the whole time I thought it was a girl.. Rihanna had a baby boy 🥺 and the whole time I thought it was a girl.. https://t.co/XDwjTjHsAb

bri 💎 @DearBelcalis Rihanna’s biggest dream has officially come true after bringing her baby boy into the world 🥹 love that for her Rihanna’s biggest dream has officially come true after bringing her baby boy into the world 🥹 love that for her https://t.co/IwDPoxOYG3

Babe Taty @imbabytate Rihanna had her baby on my birthday 🥹 Rihanna had her baby on my birthday 🥹

How the birth of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son was announced in advance by a hospital worker

Last Friday (May 13), a person claiming to be working at the hospital posted on Facebook that the singer had cleared the floor before giving birth.

"Rihanna about to have her baby at the hospital I'm working at they cleared everybody off the floor,"

A few moments later, the person updated their status to say that the mogul had allegedly given birth to a baby boy.

She HAD A BOY YALL,"

However, neither the singer nor Rocky confirmed the news at the time.

Many responded by saying the nurse should be fired for violating HIPPA and calling the alleged nurse's tweet "incredibly tacky."

More about Rihanna and Rocky's relationship

The couple first sparked romance rumors in 2019, and their relationship was confirmed two years later. Before having her first child, she was open about her desire to start a family.

She has stated that she is perfectly fine with being unconventional when it comes to pregnancy — even in terms of her style.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,”

She also stated that she is not concerned about giving birth because she has a close and supportive circle of friends and family. She did, however, express some concerns.

Rihanna famously dated Chris Brown, who allegedly assaulted her in 2009 after an argument. Matt Kemp and Karim Benzema have also been linked to her.

Rocky has been previously linked to Kendall Jenner, Sophie Brussaux, AKA Rosee Divine, Tahiry Jose, Chanel Iman, and Rita Ora.

