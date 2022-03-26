When will How to Survive a Pandemic air on HBO? Release date, trailer, and more explored 

How to Survive a Pandemic is an upcoming HBO original that showcases how the human race prepares and fights against a pandemic. Directed and co-written by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker David France, the show will air from March 29.

The show takes a sneak-peek into global research, development, and the final rollout of the much anticipated COVID-19 vaccines in order to eliminate the pandemic once and for all.

The background story of How to Survive a Pandemic

The show started filming in early 2020 and is considered to be the biggest public health effort in the history of entertainment. Production work continued for the next 18 months, where the unit joined hands with global health agencies to give the show a proper shape. The show is also likely to throw light on the failures of government bodies.

Produced by Public Square Films in association with Sandbox Films and Impact Partners, the show is shot on five continents and features some of the biggest names in modern day medical science.

Some of them are Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Albert Bourla, CEO and chairman of Pfizer, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, co-developer of the Moderna vaccine at the U.S. National Institutes of Health, and more.

Director's Take

Here's what director David France had to say about How to Survive a Pandemic:

“We have failed politically in the area of public health and that failure, if it’s unaddressed, certainly that failure will go down in history as being the central failure of our response…to this threat,”

He added:

“If we don’t resolve that problem, if we don’t remove nationalism, and if we don’t remove greed, if we don’t remove these national borders around our response to a virus that recognizes no national borders, then we are condemned to the same outcome every time.”

Why should one watch the show?

In the past 24 months, the world has faced a threat that tampered with the very existence of humanity. The loss was multi-dimensional and widespread.

How to Survive a Pandemic, in its limited duration, tried to highlight the real story, and the efforts and challenges of the global medical fraternity. One should definitely check out the show to see how the world operated even in the most challenging situations.

