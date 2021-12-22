"Fire Jesse Watters" - Fox News host under fire for inciting fans against Dr. Anthony Fauci with 'Kill Shot' comment

Fox News anchor Jesse Watters recently came under fire for making violent comments against Dr. Anthony Fauci and attempting to incite fans against him.

Speaking to Turning Point USA, the longtime host said that people can “ambush” Dr. Fauci by questioning him about his statements and advice on the COVID-19 pandemic. He also asked critics to obtain a “kill shot” from the moment to make it viral around the world.

In response to the situation, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor mentioned that the Fox News reporter should be “fired on the spot” for his questionable comments.

On Monday, December 20, Fox News’ Jesse Watters encouraged a crowd to confront Dr. Anthony Fauci regarding the coronavirus pandemic if they spot him in public:

“If you see Fauci out and about and you know he’s coming to town, this is how you approach. First you identify yourself, do you mind Dr. Fauci if I ask you a few questions... Then you hit him with the first question. The first question can’t be a yes or no question because his answer can just be a yes or a no. You have to elicit. It has to be a how or a why.”

The Five panelist went on to use violent rhetoric in his comments and further asked his audience to get a “kill shot” while ambushing Dr. Fauci on camera:

“Now you are going for the kill shot. The kill shot with an ambush? Deadly. Because he doesn’t see it coming. This is when you say, ‘Dr. Fauci, you funded risky research at a sloppy Chinese lab. The same lab that sprung this pandemic on the world. You know why people don’t trust you, don’t you?’ Boom! He is dead. He is dead. He is done. You do that, in 30 seconds, it is all you need.”

A video clip of Jesse Watters’ comments against Fauci was widely circulated on social media, leaving several users enraged. Netizens immediately took to Twitter to call out the TV personality for his controversial remarks and asked Fox to fire him from the channel:

"The guy should be fired on the spot" - Dr. Fauci responds to Jesse Watters' controversial comments

Netizens called out Jesse Watters for his controversial remarks against Dr. Anthony Fauci (Image via John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci responded to the footage during an appearance on CNN’s New Day and deemed Watters’ comments as “horrible."

“That is horrible. That is such a reflection of the craziness that goes on in society. The only thing that I have ever done throughout these two years is to encourage people to practice good public health practices, to get vaccinated, to be careful in public settings, to wear a mask, and for that, you have some guy out there saying that people should be giving me a ‘kill shot,’ to ‘ambush me.’"

He further mentioned that the TV host should be fired from his network for his questionable actions:

“I mean, what kind of craziness is there in society these days. That’s awful that he said that, and he is going to go very likely unaccountable. I mean, whatever network he is on is not going to do anything [with] him. I mean, that’s crazy. The guy should be fired on the spot.”

However, Fox News has maintained its silence over the issue so far. It remains to be seen if the network will address the situation in the days to come.

