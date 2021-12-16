Who was ARoy? O Block member shot and killed in viral FB Live video

Rapper and Lil Durk’s close affiliate, ARoy, recently died after being shot in Chicago on December 13.

Reports say a video of the shooting went viral on social media. It shows ARoy being killed as he walked away from a man with whom he fought a few moments ago.

He then turned around and saw that the man was standing with a gun in his hand. Screams were audible in the video as the rapper was hit by gunshots.

A Chicago police report says the incident happened at the 6400 block of S. King Drive at around 1.50 pm and the victim was said to be 26 years old. It also mentioned that the victim was immediately taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in a very critical state.

Everything to know about ARoy

Also known as James Johnson, ARoy was a rapper from Chicago and a member of the hip-hop group, The Mistakes. He was also a member of the Chicago rap collective, Only The Family, formed back in 2010 by Lil Durk.

He was a resident of O Block, one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Chicago; the place is known mostly for its gangs.

It is unknown if ARoy was active on social media. Since he did not have a Wikipedia page, details related to his family, educational background, and net worth are yet to be revealed.

The Family group members shot and killed in the past

Members of Lil Durk's The Family group have been targeted and killed in the last few years

ARoy is the name that is newly included in the list of those who have been shot and killed from Lil Durk's The Family Group. Recently, Lil Durk’s brother, Dontay Banks Jr., was also shot and killed outside a nightclub.

Durk’s friend and rapper King Von was shot outside Monaco Hookah Lodge in Atlanta in 2020. King Von had an argument with Quando Rondo and his group which eventually led to his death.

Before King Von, Durk’s cousin OTF NuNu was shot and killed in 2014. Reports say he was sitting inside an SUV near Chatham Village Square Mall when a gunman fired at his vehicle. Although NuNu attempted to escape, the SUV crashed into a store and he died on spot.

