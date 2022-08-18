Which book is HBO series House of the Dragon based on? 3 things to know about George R R Martin's Fire & Blood

HBO's widely anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, is based on George R. R. Martin's acclaimed novel, Fire & Blood. The story is set centuries before the events depicted in Game of Thrones and explores the brutally devastating Targaryen civil war.

The show is set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max on August 21, 2022. Without further ado, take a look at three important things about George R. R. Martin's novel, Fire & Blood.

1) Different from Game of Thrones' source material

Game of Thrones is based on George R. R. Martin's critically renowned fantasy novel series, A Song of Ice and Fire. The series has garnered massive popularity worldwide, reportedly selling over 90 million copies.

The book that House of the Dragon is based on, Fire & Blood, chronicles the long and complex history of House Targaryen. However, the show doesn't explore the entire book and instead lays its main focus on the numerous events that led to the brutal Targaryen civil war. Hence, the series' storyline won't clash with Game of Thrones.

2) Volume 2 remains unfinished

Prior to Fire and Blood's release in 2018, George R. R. Martin had reportedly revealed that the book's content has grown massively and that he intended to publish it in two separate volumes. The first volume was published on November 20, 2018, to mostly positive reviews from readers and critics, who praised Martin's rich, nuanced writing. The second volume is reportedly yet to be completed.

3) Explores the origins of Daenerys's Dragons

One of the most interesting aspects about Fire & Blood is that it delves deep into the origin and history of the iconic Daenerys' Dragons. Fans of Game of Thrones should read the book to learn more about these mysterious creatures and their backstory. According to FanSided, the book is also replete with several conflicting historical accounts, which won't be explored in the upcoming television show. The reason being that the author considers them ''too complicated'' for television audiences.

A quick look at House of the Dragon plot, cast and trailer

The official trailer for the show established the story's central conflict surrounding Rhaneyra Targaryen's succession to the throne. It offers a glimpse of the numerous thrilling events set to unfold in the upcoming first season, including several stunning battle sequences. Viewers can expect an engrossing series full of intriguing and mysterious characters like Game of Thrones. The official synopsis of the series, as per HBO, reads:

''Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.''

The series stars Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and many others in major roles. It is helmed by author George R. R. Martin along with noted screenwriter Ryan J. Condal, who's known for his work on Colony, Rampage, and Hercules, to name a few.

Don't miss House of the Dragon on HBO and HBO Max on August 21, 2022.

