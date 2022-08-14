HBO's House of the Dragon cast list: Who stars in the Game of Thrones prequel?

HBO's much-anticipated sequel and spinoff to the massively popular Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, is all set to premiere on August 21, 2022. The show has generated ample excitement since the time of its announcement. Set in the Game of Thrones universe, the show will explore the backstory of the infamous Targaryen family.

After Viserys Targaryen chooses his successor, the House of the Dragon will descend into civil war. The Dance of the Dragons refers to this bloody period in Westeros' history. Alongside the excitement of the Westeros universe and its brutal civil war, this upcoming iteration of George R.R. Martin's popular work features big names like Matt Smith.

Read on to find out who stars in the upcoming HBO show.

The cast list of HBO's House of the Dragon

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen

The biggest name on the list, Matt Smith, stars as Viserys Targaryen's younger brother, Daemon. According to sources, Daemon is among those who oppose Viserys Targaryen's decision to name his daughter as his heir. In the Game of Thrones universe, he is also a well-known warrior.

Matt Smith rose to popularity with BBC's iconic Doctor Who (2005). The Northampton-born actor began his career with the National Youth Theatre and has worked with the Royal Court and the National Theatre. He has also appeared in films like Morbius, Last Night in Soho, and Patient Zero.

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen

Emma D'Arcy will play the role of Viserys' daughter and the heir to the Iron Throne. Rhaenyra will face backlash for being named the first woman to inherit the Iron Throne. The versatile actor, who's known for her theatre work, will most likely be the protagonist of the show.

D'Arcy was born in London and attended the Ruskin School of Art. She has appeared in several notable stage productions, including Christopher Shinn's Against. Among her many credits are Mothering Sunday, Wanderlust, and Truth Seekers.

Paddy Considine as Viserys Targaryen

Veteran English actor Paddy Considine plays the role of King Viserys in House of the Dragon.

Born in Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire in the U.K., Considine has been acting for a long time. He studied a drama course at Burton College and made his debut with Shane Meadows' A Room for Romeo Brass (1999). He continued starring in various roles and went on to direct his first film, Tyrannosaur, in 2011. The film received wide critical acclaim and won 'Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer.'

His other works include Born Romantic, 24-Hour Party People, The Martins, and Hot Fuzz.

Other cast members of House of the Dragon

Apart from the ones mentioned above, House of the Dragon features a large cast consisting of Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Sonoya Mizuno, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Savannah Steyn, Jefferson Hall, and Tom Glynn-Carney, among many others.

HBO released an official list of all House of the Dragon cast members a few weeks ago. There is all of the information there. More cast members and guest appearances remain yet to be announced.

The Game of Thrones prequel will premiere on August 21, 2022, at 9.00 PM EST on HBO and HBO Max.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal