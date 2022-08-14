What time will House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 (premiere) air on HBO? Release date and more explored

The massively anticipated spinoff to HBO's successful Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, is all set to premiere next week on HBO in the US on August 21, 2022, at 8:00 PM CST, after being in production for a long time. Shouldering the massive responsibility of taking the space of one of the most viewed and discussed TV shows of all time, this new spinoff set in the George R.R. Martin universe looks all set to replicate the magic and boldness of the original series that concluded in 2019.

Despite the critically debated final season, there is no denying the impact Game of Thrones had on viewers across the world. House of the Dragon will take on a new angle and a new timeline in the already set universe of Westeros. According to rumors surrounding the show, the first episode sounds much like the taboo-shattering Game of Thrones.

Read on for more details about the upcoming first episode of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 1: All that we know so far

HBO, of course, keeps most things discreet before the official release. However, with only a week to go before the series starts airing, certain details about the pilot episode have been revealed. New footage from the upcoming show hinted at some stark similarities with the original ground-breaking show.

A recent piece by The New York Times confirmed that the first episode of the spinoff will have gore, nudity, and even an or*y, alongside the character introductions, dragons, and a look at the iron throne. The bold approach of Game of Thrones was one of the primary reasons for the show's rapid rise to the top. This spinoff seems ready to continue the pattern.

Among other confirmed details, sources claim that the debut episode of House of the Dragon will be 1 hour and 6 minutes long. It also has warning labels for adult and se*xual content since the show usually contains graphic violence and nudity. With ten episodes in the season, the show is expected to conclude on October 30, 2022.

The show will follow the bloody history of Targaryens, as Westeros sees a full-blown civil war in the wake of King Viserys I choosing his heir. The show is set decades before the events of Game of Thrones.

The series boasts a super talented cast, including Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, Rhys Ifans, and Matt Smith, among many others.

When will House of the Dragon premiere on HBO?

The Game of Thrones spinoff will premiere simultaneously on HBO and HBO Max. The airtime for the United States of America is 9 PM EST on August 21, 2022. The airtime will vary significantly with the region. For instance, it airs on August 22, 2022, at 2 AM in Portugal, 3 AM in Spain, Italy, and Finland, 4 AM in Israel, and 10 AM in Japan.

The show will come to the United Kingdom on August 22, 2022, at 2 AM EST. The release date for all other regions will vary according to the time zone.

Edited by Susrita Das