House of the Dragon trailer breakdown: A devastating battle for power begins

HBO's much-anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, has finally dropped its first official trailer.

It offers a peek into the series' gorgeously crafted world, replete with George R. R. Martin's characteristically tragic and complex characters.

The trailer gives a glimpse of several interesting plotlines set to unfold this season, including Daemon Targaryen's desire to be his brother's heir.

Here's a detailed look into what the trailer has to offer.

House of the Dragon trailer takeaways: Daemon Targaryen's desire to be new heir and more

1) Daemon Targaryen at the center of the action

The trailer features Daemon Targaryen at the center of all the action.

One of the biggest plot points in the prequel is that Daemon considers himself to be his brother Viserys' heir. At one point in the trailer, he openly states his desire to be the new heir.

The trailer pretty much establishes the crux of the story as it begins with Viserys looking for his successor. His daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen is not considered to be a contender since, as mentioned in the trailer by one of the characters, ''no queen has ever sat the Iron Throne.''

Viserys also clearly mentions that he will not be made to choose between his brother and his daughter. What this means is not exactly clear, but it'll be interesting to see how this particular arc pans out in the series.

2) Alicent Hightower's fascinating arc

The trailer also offers a glimpse of Alicent Hightower's arc in the series.

The daughter of Ser Otto Hightower, Alicent is one of the most interesting characters in the show.

The trailer suggests that she has a major role to play in the entire battle for power. She wants her son Aegon to be the new heir, so her entire arc will be quite fascinating.

3) The big question surrounding Rhaenyra Targaryen

Quite obviously, one of the biggest talking points of the trailer is Rhaneyra Targaryen's succession to the throne.

The trailer showcases how challenging it will be for her to be the new heir considering women have never sat on the throne. Viewers can hear, in a voice-over by one of the characters, that ''a woman would not inherit the Iron Throne because that is the order of things.''

However, Rhaneyra herself asks at one point whether she'd be accepted as the queen, highlighting her ambitions.

More details about House of the Dragon

One of the most anticipated shows of the year, House of the Dragon is a prequel to HBO's iconic Game of Thrones.

The official synopsis of the series on HBO reads:

''Trouble is brewing in Westeros. For the inhabitants of this world, control of the Iron Throne holds the lure of great power. But in a land where seasons can last a lifetime, winter is coming...and beyond the Great Wall that protects them, a forgotten evil has returned. HBO presents this epic series based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin.''

The show stars Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith, among many others, in pivotal roles. The series is helmed by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal.

Don't miss House of the Dragon on HBO on August 21, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far