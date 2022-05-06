HBO's House of the Dragon: Cast, characters, release date, trailer, and more details explored

House of the Dragon's latest trailer promises a very interesting premise set in the Game of Thrones universe.

The upcoming series will largely deal with the Targaryen family and their bloody history in and around the Iron Throne of Westeros. It is set approximately 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The much-anticipated show will premiere on August 21, 2022, on HBO. It will feature 10 episodes based on George R. R. Martin’s 2018 novel, Fire and Blood.

The majority of the series will focus on the Targaryen dynasty's infighting and fall from grace. It will also feature some big names like Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Paddy Considine.

Read on for more details about HBO's upcoming House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon promo: "History does not remember blood; it remembers names"

The Targaryen house has been one of the most interesting parts of Game of Thrones. George R.R. Martin explored the dynasty's history in his book, but it was not part of the original series. As mentioned earlier, this prequel show will deal with the Targaryen's reign and their subsequent downfall.

The promo depicts snippets of the rich and brutal Taragaryen history. The ending proclaimed how history only remembers names but not the bloodshed in the process.

The show will deal with King Viserys Targaryen's (played by Paddy Considine) reign. It will also deal with his successor, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), and the trouble she faces for being a woman in a male-dominated world.

House of the Dragon cast

The series will feature Matt Smith, well known for Doctor Who, as Viserys Targaryen's brother Prince Daemon Targaryen. Other primary cast members include Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Emma D'Arcy, Sonoya Mizuno, and Steve Toussaint.

Additional cast members include Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, and Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron.

The cast also includes Jefferson Hall as Tyland Lannister, Jefferson Hall as Jason Lannister, and Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen.

You can find the names of all the other confirmed cast members on HBO's official show page.

There is not much information available on the story of House of the Dragon. However, given the history of Game of Thrones, the less you know about it all, the more fun it is.

Don't miss the show's premiere on August 21, 2022, on HBO Max.

