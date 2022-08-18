Explored: Which channel and what time will HBO's House of the Dragon air in your time zone?

HBO's highly-anticipated House of the Dragon is set to premiere on the network on August 21, 2022. A prequel to the iconic Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is set two centuries before the events of GoT and focuses on the Targaryen war of succession.

The series stars Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, and many others in pivotal roles. Without further ado, read ahead to find out what time the show will air in your country and on which channel.

HBO's House of the Dragon: Release timings in different time zones

House of the Dragon on HBO will air in the US on HBO on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 9:00 PM EST. The remaining nine episodes of the season will be dropped weekly. The release timings and channels vary according to different time zones. Here's a list of different countries and channels that will air House of the Dragon as per their respective time zones (obtained via CNET):

Canada, Crave: 9:00 PM - August 21, 2022

UK and Ireland, Sky UK: 2:00 AM - August 22, 2022

Australia, Foxtel and Binge: 11:00 AM AEST - August 22, 2022

Portugal, HBO Max: 2:00 AM - August 22, 2022

Latin America, HBO Max: 9:00 PM - August 21, 2022

Spain, HBO Max: 3:00 AM - August 22, 2022

Italy, Sky Italy: 3:00 AM, August 22, 2022

Finland, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, HBO Max: 3:00 AM - August 22, 2022

Germany and Austria, Sky Germany: 3:00 AM - August 22, 2022

Switzerland, RTS: 3:00 AM - August 22, 2022

Israel, Cellcom: 4:00 AM - August 22, 2022

Middle East, OSN: 5:00 AM Dubai Time - August 22, 2022

Japan, U-NEXT: 10:00 AM - August 22, 2022

Singapore, HBO Asia: 9:00 AM - August 22, 2022

New Zealand, Sky SoHo: 1:00 PM, August 22, 2022

The series is helmed by author George RR Martin and producer and writer Ryan J. Condal, best known for his works on Colony, Rampage, and Hercules.

A brief look at House of the Dragon plot, cast, and more

The series focuses on the devastating Targaryen civil war and is set centuries before the events of Game of Thrones. The official synopsis of the series, according to HBO, reads:

''Based on George R.R. Martin’s 'Fire & Blood,' the series, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.''

The official trailer for the show offers a peek into its gorgeously crafted world, replete with complex characters. The central conflict revolves around Rhaenyra Targaryen's succession to the throne, and the trailer depicts the kind of struggles and challenges that she has to face. It also showcases various devastating battle sequences.

Based on the trailer, viewers can expect an enthralling tale of power and ambition, similar in tone to Game of Thrones. The show's main cast comprises Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and many more.

You can watch House of the Dragon in the US on HBO on August 21, 2022.

