Andrew Tate ban memes flood Twitter as netizens post he is banned from CS: GO, Valorant, Fortnite, and more games

Twitter is flooded with Andrew Tate banned memes (Image via Sportskeeda)
Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Aug 25, 2022 08:18 PM IST

Former Anglo-American kickboxer Andrew Tate has been a constant participant in the headlines over the past few months, even more so after he received a permanent suspension from Facebook and Instagram followed by YouTube and TikTok. Since his ban, he has been the focus of a flurry of memes and trolling after netizens began sharing posts of the 35-year-old getting suspended or banned from multiple websites and video games.

The controversial internet personality has since spoken about his social media bans, pleading his case. However, this has not deterred the internet from bombarding Twitter with various memes about the athlete.

Andrew Tate gets trolled by Twitter users

Following his suspension from various social media accounts, there are now several memes trolling Andrew Tate. The meme format shows Tate beside a picture of the game, implying that he has been banned from that particular video game.

One of the first memes that cropped up was when major Fortnite news and leaks account HYPEX decided to announce his ban from the game:

Andrew Tate has been banned from Fortnite https://t.co/6eI2kfrxJs

If getting faux banned from one multiplayer shooter game wasn't bad enough, a suspension from CS: GO added to it. Here is a Twitter user displaying a meme that announced Tate's ban:

Andrew Tate has been permanently VAC banned in CS:GO https://t.co/iBRqNECRMW

Tactical shooter fans certainly did not forget about Valorant and made a meme involving Riot Games' popular title:

Andrew Tate has been PERMANENTLY banned from VALORANT. https://t.co/LVg6k77DXi

This particular Twitter user shared a meme of Andrew Tate receiving a ban from Pokémon GO, implying that the kickboxer was not allowed to engage in a children’s game:

Andrew Tate Has Been Permanently Banned From Pokémon Go‼️ https://t.co/dNvL9MoVlD

More memes flooded in with the inclusion of Fall Guys as well. Staying true to the meme's format, Tate is pictured beside the popular battle royale game:

Andrew Tate has been banned from Fall Guys https://t.co/JuklEKnTOR

Twitter users have even dropped memes to restrict Tate's football management abilities:

BREAKING: Andrew Tate has been banned from Football Manager. https://t.co/LJhN1piYdx

Memes of Tate being banned from video games wasn't the only type of game he was debarred from, apparently. This creative user dropped a meme, announcing the internet personality's ban from playing the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game:

Andrew Tate has been banned from the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game https://t.co/enX74Bi7qO

Netizens react to the flurry of memes

Although Andrew Tate has garnered a large fan base over the past few months with his controversial opinions and on-screen charisma, there is also a section of the internet that does not support his views. Those who enjoyed the memes shared these reactions:

@Hikaryyu What champions would Andrew Tate play and why the Noxian brother ?
@Hikaryyu Everyone gangsta till he says "What colour is your bughati"
@Hikaryyu Can't believe they would cancel the king like that. Save top G. Free him from top island
@Dexerto Yeah major deplatforming scheme going on
@CultureCrave https://t.co/G3CW3HEVWu
@CultureCrave “Andrew Tate got banned for telling the truth” https://t.co/PZOVOBQOfn

Although this meme trend has risen in popularity recently, it is unclear if the aforementioned games will ban Tate in reality. As of now, his fans have no reliable way of finding out since Tate has been banned from several major social media platforms.

His "final message" was only heard after being shared by none other than social media personality Jake Paul.

