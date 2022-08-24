Watch: Andrew Tate releases final message to the internet 

Andrew Tate released his 'final message to the internet' shortly after getting banned from Instagram and Facebook. Last week, Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, banned 'Top G' from their social media websites for violating Meta’s policy on dangerous individuals and organizations. Following the ban, 'Cobra' Tate released a video to the internet through his own website.

He released a video over an hour in duration on his website freetopg.com, where he explains everything that is happening to him:

"I have some responsibility to bear. I am a man who believes I am responsible for everything. I think as a man you should take complete responsibility for your entire reality.....and because my rise has been so meteoric, because I've become so famous so quickly, and because I've been producing content for so long. Even though I take absoloute responsibility, I'm in a difficult scenario."

He continued:

"Videos that were made 5 or 6 years ago in long form are now being cut into five seconds accelerated and proported now in line with my new line fame. I can't stop that happening."

Andrew Tate spoke about how he has been targeted by people who have taken his videos out of context and used it to boost their own fame. He also spoke about how he's been doing more good for women and men by donating to charities than any of the people who accuse him of being a misogynist.

Jake Paul reacts to Andrew Tate's final message to the internet

Jake Paul reacted to Tate's final message via a tweet. 'The Problem Child' is not a big fan of 'Cobra' Tate and has openly criticized him and called him out for a fight multiple times. However, following his ban from most major social media sites like Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram, 'Top G' released a video where he explained himself and spoke about what was happening to him.

Jake Paul attached Tate's video to the tweet and said:

"I don’t roll with Andrew Tate. May KO his ass out in the ring one day soon. But I roll with freedom of speech."

Although the YouTuber does not agree with most of the things Tate says, he believes freedom of speech is something that should not be taken away from anyone.

Take a look at the tweet by Paul:

