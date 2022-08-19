Andrew Tate banned by Meta from Facebook and Instagram for violating its policies

Andrew Tate has been banned from all Meta-owned social media platforms, meaning his profiles on Instagram and Facebook have been suspended. BBC reports that the suspension is due to a violation of its terms and services pertaining to "dangerous organizations and individuals."

The move has been praised by many online, and a UK advocacy group called Hope not Hate has taken credit for the ban. Explaining their side in a tweet, the group announced that it was their efforts that got the controversial figure banned:

"Following HOPE not hate’s submission of evidence, violent misogynist Andrew Tate has now been banned from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram."

Hustler's University: The potential "dangerous business" that got Tate banned

On top of being regarded as a misogynist, Andrew Tate is red-pilled, someone who propagates the idea that the society we live in is a sham and that only he can help people break their chains and achieve true success.

The kickboxer might have had a successful fighting career, but according to his own testimonies, most of his fortune came from his webcam business. But now, he has moved on to what he calls the Hustler's University: a network of exclusive discord servers anybody can access for a monthly fee of $50 dollars to learn how to get rich like him. The problem? It's actually a pyramid scheme.

Numerous YouTubers have made videos about them trying the program, and all legitimate reviews have criticized the Hustler's University for being a pyramid scheme.

The affiliate program, which is responsible for most of the social media content about Andrew Tate Online, involves students of the program making pro-Tate videos and reviews for TikTok and YouTube to earn money as commission.

HasanAbi, who got into a fight with the kickboxer, made a video titled "Andrew Tate's Hustlers University Is ABSOLUTELY INSANE," commenting on the scam and why it is so profitable for Tate, saying:

"If the main source of revenue for you is how to get rich quick schemes and the job or the presentation that you're offering to people, is how to get rich quick by selling how to get rich quick schemes. Then you're just f***ing people over."

His talking points and business strategies, coupled with the recent human trafficking charges, have turned a substantial portion of the internet against Andrew Tate, and these people have welcomed the ban against him.

Why has Andrew Tate been on the receiving end of so many bans?

Emory Andrew Tate III is a professional kickboxer turned internet personality who's infamous for his controversial opinions and has been trending online for quite a few months.

His videos have millions of likes on platforms like YouTube and TikTok, and he exploded in popularity after appearing on the famous Twitch streamer Adin Ross's stream, where he expressed his controversial opinions that can be deemed hateful towards women to hundreds of thousands of viewers watching him live.

On multiple occasions, Tate has referred to his partners as "properties." In his viral debate with xQc, he compared women in relationships who go clubbing to leaving a car in a bad neighborhood, insinuating that letting your partner go to the club is akin to deliberately letting your car get stolen.

History of bans

Twitter has already banned several of Andrew Tate's official accounts, starting in 2017 after he made some problematic tweets regarding the #MeToo movement. Some of the deleted tweets were related to victim-blaming and said:

“Women have been exchanging sex for opportunity for a very long time. Some did this. Weren’t abused.... If you put yourself in a position to be raped, you must bare [sic] some responsibility."

Needless to say, his comments didn't sit well with a lot of people. And as a result, he was swiftly banned from the platform.

