“I don’t think he’ll fight us” - Jake Paul calls out Andrew Tate, claims Logan Paul will easily defeat him

Jake Paul, on a recent episode of the Impaulsive podcast, broke his silence regarding his feud with Andrew Tate by claiming that his brother would easily defeat him in a boxing match. Although they are not scheduled to fight, Andrew challenged Jake a couple of years ago. According to Tate, he is willing to put $3 million on the line to fight the American YouTube star.

However, Jake Paul had not responded to his challenge yet until yesterday. Speaking to Logan and the rest of the podcast, he said that Andrew Tate is a no match for either him or his brother and added:

“I don’t think he’ll fight us.”

Jake Paul believes Andrew Tate is no match for him

Jake Paul, whose upcoming match against Hasim Rahman Jr. was canceled, took to his brother's podcast to divulge the information that he would easily outbox the controversial internet star and former athlete.

Additionally, Logan Paul was seen discussing with his younger brother the possibility of him defeating Andrew Tate, saying:

"With your blessing, can I beat the sh*t out of Andrew f***ing Tate?"

Jake appeared very confident in the chances of his brother vanquishing the former kickboxer and responded by saying:

"100%."

Jake doesn't believe Andrew would want to fight either of them and said:

"Andrew, if my brother doesn't f**k you up, I will! And it has to go down. But I don't think he gets in the ring with one of us."

The group also briefly discussed how many of Andrew's takes were extremely "misogynistic" and "sexist" in nature. However, they were unsure whether Andrew Tate actually believed what he said.

Fans react to Jake's take on Andrew Tate

With Jake's fight with Hasim canceled and KSI not willing to box him until next year, there is a good chance he might fight the 35-year-old Andrew Tate. Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the ongoing feud between the two online personalities and athletes. Here are some of the reactions that were shared:

Alex @UnitedDNA99 @impaulsive @LoganPaul Trying to fight a 4 time world champion in kick boxing yikes @impaulsive @LoganPaul Trying to fight a 4 time world champion in kick boxing yikes

Jake @J1937291 @impaulsive @LoganPaul Sorry guys I really support y’all, but… nobody beating the top g, top striker, mr tate. @impaulsive @LoganPaul Sorry guys I really support y’all, but… nobody beating the top g, top striker, mr tate.

Elchapo @Elchapo996 @impaulsive @LoganPaul Literally a way of Jake saying he isn’t gonna fight any pro boxers cuz he’s to scared lmao @impaulsive @LoganPaul Literally a way of Jake saying he isn’t gonna fight any pro boxers cuz he’s to scared lmao

BiscuitTrader52🇺🇦 @biscuittrader52 @impaulsive @LoganPaul Lmao didn't Andrew want to fight Jake at some point? Jake rejected. @impaulsive @LoganPaul Lmao didn't Andrew want to fight Jake at some point? Jake rejected.

ArTilleryClipzz @ArTilleryClipzZ @impaulsive @LoganPaul Ngl this would be soo good if they actually fight @impaulsive @LoganPaul Ngl this would be soo good if they actually fight

Varun Bora @VarunBora12 @impaulsive @LoganPaul kick boxing world champ, but people only found out about him on tiktok @impaulsive @LoganPaul kick boxing world champ, but people only found out about him on tiktok💀

I_love_jimmysavile @HitlerSavile @impaulsive @LoganPaul Lets be for real he the TOP G no one is getting passed him @impaulsive @LoganPaul Lets be for real he the TOP G no one is getting passed him

It's unclear whether the fight will happen or not. Additionally, many believe that sorting the contract out would also be a challenge considering both fighters would want a lot of money.

