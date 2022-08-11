"Getting drunk with Molly at dinners" - Jake Paul believes Tommy Fury is troubled by his own family

On a recent episode of IMPAULSIVE, Jake Paul stated that he feels Tommy Fury is troubled by his own family.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer stated that he believes Fury gets pressured once a fight is confirmed, especially when it's against someone like Jake Paul. He added that Fury had only faced opponents that were put up against him with the purpose of losing, so he hasn't had a chance to test himself against a skilled fighter. To top that off, he stated that Fury's family didn't help ease the pressure that came with taking a fight.

Paul explained:

"He just keeps on getting exposed by his own family. Even his dad was like, 'Yeah, I told him not to do the fight because he was out of shape and fat, and traveling around the world and getting drunk with Molly at dinners, and eating all this food and sh*t.'"

It was also stated that in the event Tommy Fury loses to Paul, he would essentially be removed from the Fury family, which added to the pressure of facing him, and is part of what Paul feels made him crumble.

He reiterated that he didn't believe Tommy Fury even went to the airport, where he claimed he was approached by Homeland Security and was told he was barred from entering the United States. Paul stated that there would have been pictures of one of the most famous people in the UK if he went to the airport, but none have surfaced on the internet.

Watch Jake Paul's statement on Tommy Fury:

Jake Paul states his intentions with boxing

On the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Jake Paul and his co-hosts joked about how odd it is that he is a boxer now. He agreed that it didn't really make sense to him either, but it's where he's ended up.

Logan Paul stated:

"You're really a boxer, it's what you want to do."

The younger brother replied by saying:

"Yeah, I want to be the light heavyweight champion of the world, and I will become the light heavyweight champion of the world."

Logan Paul stated that of all the wild things his brother has said and done, him becoming a champion in boxing was hard for him to wrap his head around, but he would support him nonetheless.

'The Problem Child' stated that even though becoming a champion seems unattainable right now, it is motivating him to work harder to get a shot at the title. If Paul continues with his winning ways, it's possible that fans could see him with a belt on his shoulder.

Paul recently added this to his Instagram:

