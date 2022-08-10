"Don't fight a YouTuber" - Brendan Schaub thinks Jake Paul would "beat the s**t" out of KSI

Brendan Schaub has predicted that Jake Paul will dominate KSI when the two square off in a fight.

In a new episode of The Schaub Show, the 39-year-old former UFC fighter said that Jake Paul would dominate KSI, years after the latter's win over his brother Logan. He said:

"He would beat the s*** out of him. But, also for Jake. Don't do that Jake. Don't fight a YouTuber, that's not going to help anything. You were about to fight a legit fighter in [Hasim] Rahman Jr. and now you're coming for KSI, that makes sense. Don't try and fight KSI."

Jake Paul recently accepted KSI's challenge after his proposal for a winner-takes-all fight at Wembley in 2023. However, Paul wanted the fight to happen earlier when fellow YouTuber Alex Wassabi pulled out of his fight against KSI due to a concussion.

KSI will instead face rapper Swarmz on August 27 in London, with whom he released a music track two years ago. 'The Nightmare' reiterated that he had already found a replacement in Swarmz before Paul's initial callout.

The duo's rivalry dates back to the time KSI fought Logan Paul on two different occasions, with insults traded from both ends. However, we could finally see the score settled next year. Jake Paul is 5-0 in boxing, including wins over Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, while KSI is unbeaten with a 2-0-1 record.

Watch Brendan Schaub predict the Paul-KSI fight below:

How did KSI fare against Jake Paul's brother Logan?

KSI and Logan Paul were the start of a new wave of celebrities participating in boxing fights. While Logan Paul was making his boxing debut, KSI faced another YouTuber, Joe Weller, in his first fight.

When the two eventually faced off, the bout ended in a hard fought draw in August 2018. KSI won the rematch in November 2019 via split decision. The second fight had 21,000 fans in attendance, generating a total of 1.3 million pay-per-view buys globally.

The pair have currently buried their hatchet, even partnering to launch PRIME, a hydration drink company. However, KSI still has a score to settle with Logan's brother Jake and we could see a blockbuster fight between the pair end a rivalry that has gone on for far too long.

Watch KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 below:

